The Ducks escaped the spring game mostly healthy, with a couple of exceptions.

The Oregon Ducks completed their first spring game of the Dan Lanning era on Saturday, with plenty of explosive moments on both sides of the ball.

There were two injuries to report following the 31-21 win for the Yellow Team. Jackson Powers-Johnson suffered an apparent right knee injury in the second quarter of the spring game, and Byron Cardwell was held out of the spring game after going through warmups.

"JPJ looks like he's gonna be okay," Lanning told reporters following Saturday's game. "Wanna continue to get the medical professionals' evaluation on that, but it sounds like he's okay. Got to see him right there in the locker room."

Powers-Johnson went down in the second quarter holding his right knee but was able to walk off the field under his own power. He was attended to by the medical staff on the sideline and had ice wrapped around his knee. He did not return to the game.

Meanwhile, Cardwell warmed up prior to the game but did not see any snaps once the game kicked off.

"Precautionary there with Byron," Lanning said of Cardwell's absence.

The Ducks gave a number of guys opportunities on the green team offensive line in the second half, including Marcus Harper II, Dawson Jaramillo, and Bram Walden.

Noah Whittington earned the bulk of the carries in place of Cardwell, rushing 11 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Smith also added four carries for 15 yards. On the yellow team, Sean Dollars led the way with 47 yards on nine carries.

It's also worth noting that Justin Flowe didn't play in the spring game. This isn't much of a surprise after being limited throughout the spring, although he did excite some fans when he took part in 11-on-11 earlier this week.

He'll no doubt be a major piece of this defense moving forward as we get closer to fall camp.

