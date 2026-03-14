Dan Lanning Update Oregon Ducks' Progress on New Practice Facility Construction

From the inside of Autzen Stadium during the Oregon Ducks spring practices, the sounds of construction continue to roar at the site of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice field expansion or "2.MO", a new practice facility for the Ducks.

Though the construction on this 170,000 square-foot facility temporarily moves Oregon's off season practices into Autzen Stadium, there's major benefits to continually competing in the football facility arms race, especially with the football team generating $58.8 million in revenue for the 2025 season.

The Oregon and Oregon State bands form an “O” and “OSU” on the field at Autzen Stadium during the National Anthem. | Alec Dietz/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Lanning's Recent Comments on Oregon's New Practice Facility

According to coach Dan Lanning during the first press availability of the spring offseason, the amount of uses this future facility will bring to not only the football program, but also the university, is vast.

"It's pretty awesome," Lanning said on Thursday. "I always think a healthy university, you're going to see some buildings going up. And it's really awesome to be able to see that going on in our backyard, and the impact that's going to make for us in future seasons, and how that's going to be really a weapon for our players and our coaches, for us to continue to advance."

Lanning has previously stated in the past praise regarding the closeness of classrooms to the indoor field, allowing immediate access to assessing footage. The facility, which will become the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation, boasts recovery rooms, a players lounge, weight room, and indoor temperature control.

How This Expansion Will Aid Other Oregon Sports

Another often glossed-over aspect this stadium adds in an increase for indoor facility time across the athletic department. The Moshofsky original indoor building is also occasionally utilized by baseball, softball, track and field, and soccer for training. With the 2.MO constructed, there will be a football-specific area that won't impede on the needs of other sports during the rainy seasons.

Plus, according to the University's original press release about the complex, this construction also includes the re-routing of Leo Harris Parkway to reduce traffic and increase fan experience as well as overall improvements to the facilities around the indoor practice building.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi call the game against James Madison from the sidelines at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Recruiting Angle

In the current climate of college football where selling a university through NIL packages, national branding, on-field success, and team environment to prospective athletes is more important than ever, the new Hatfield-Dowlin Complex brings an edge to the Ducks on the recruiting trail.

With Lanning and crew recruiting across the nation, bringing athletes from southern states like Texas, California, Florida, and Georgia brings the unique challenge of selling these prospects on the Oregon weather. An indoor practice facility with top-of-the-line ammenities doesn't only sell recruits from a perspective of playing for a school with top of the line resources, but also shows that there is an escape from the elements when needed.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Latest on Construction

According to the university, construction on the new facility is chugging along with updates as of January.

"The footbridge over the Canoe Canal near Autzen Stadium and the Alton Baker Dog Park will be closed for repairs from early February to late March. Please follow signed detours, which will lead path users to bridges both east towards the BMX park or west towards the Cuthbert Amphitheater," the university said in a release.