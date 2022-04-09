Skip to main content

Dontae Manning Leaves Saturday Spring Scrimmage Early With Apparent Injury

The Ducks projected starting corner suffered an apparent injury during Saturday's scrimmage.

Oregon sophomore cornerback Dontae Manning suffered an apparent injury during Saturday's practice. He was seen being carted out of practice in a wheelchair and was later spotted wearing a heavy brace on his left leg shortly after.

Manning was not on crutches after the practice, which is a good sign. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it will be something to monitor in the coming weeks as the Ducks look to build depth at cornerback and in a young secondary.

When speaking with reporters after Saturday's practice, Head Coach Dan Lanning was unable to provide further details of the apparent injury.

"I have to wait and see what happened," Lanning said. "He got dinged up. I really can't speak on it yet because obviously I'm just leaving the practice field."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Josh Conerly
Play
Recruiting

What Josh Conerly's Commitment Means for Oregon

The Ducks made headlines by landing the top remaining player in 2022

Member Exclusive
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Cropped
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon's Saturday Scrimmage

The Ducks are now halfway through spring football

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Swipes Josh Conerly From Lincoln Riley and USC

Dan Lanning and the Ducks take home a massive win on the recruiting trail

Ducks Digest

Manning appeared in a dozen games off the bench for the Ducks last season and came into spring ball with a strong chance to start given the departures of Mykael Wright and DJ James. Wright started 13 games and James started 11 for the Ducks.

With Trikweze Bridges flirting with a return to safety and the lack of experience behind the veterans, Manning's role is expected to increase substantially heading into next season. The Ducks lost Jaylin Davies to the transfer portal and return Darren Barkins and Avante Dickerson. 2022 cornerback signee Jahlil Florence recently enrolled and is taking part in spring football with the Ducks.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Josh Conerly
Recruiting

What Josh Conerly's Commitment Means for Oregon

By Max Torres26 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Dan Lanning Spring Practice Cropped
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Oregon's Saturday Scrimmage

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Swipes Josh Conerly From Lincoln Riley and USC

By Max Torres4 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Ducks Land 2023 DL Tevita Pome'e + Pac-12 Recruiting Analysis

By Max Torres20 hours ago
Josh Conerly Oregon Visit
Recruiting

QUAAACK: 5-star OL Josh Conerly Commits to Oregon

By Max Torres21 hours ago
dana-altman-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Dana Altman Makes Assistant Coach Hire

By Dylan Reubenking22 hours ago
Oregon Football Helmet
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Jaylan Jeffers Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 8, 2022
devon-allen-oregon-pro-day
Pro Ducks

Devon Allen Signs With Philadelphia Eagles

By Dylan ReubenkingApr 8, 2022