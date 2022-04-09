Oregon sophomore cornerback Dontae Manning suffered an apparent injury during Saturday's practice. He was seen being carted out of practice in a wheelchair and was later spotted wearing a heavy brace on his left leg shortly after.

Manning was not on crutches after the practice, which is a good sign. The extent of the injury is unknown, but it will be something to monitor in the coming weeks as the Ducks look to build depth at cornerback and in a young secondary.

When speaking with reporters after Saturday's practice, Head Coach Dan Lanning was unable to provide further details of the apparent injury.

"I have to wait and see what happened," Lanning said. "He got dinged up. I really can't speak on it yet because obviously I'm just leaving the practice field."

Manning appeared in a dozen games off the bench for the Ducks last season and came into spring ball with a strong chance to start given the departures of Mykael Wright and DJ James. Wright started 13 games and James started 11 for the Ducks.

With Trikweze Bridges flirting with a return to safety and the lack of experience behind the veterans, Manning's role is expected to increase substantially heading into next season. The Ducks lost Jaylin Davies to the transfer portal and return Darren Barkins and Avante Dickerson. 2022 cornerback signee Jahlil Florence recently enrolled and is taking part in spring football with the Ducks.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE