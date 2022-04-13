Skip to main content

Oregon Cornerback Dontae Manning's Injury Not Expected to Be Long-Term

Manning left Saturday's scrimmage early and was seen wearing a heavy brace on his left leg.

Oregon sophomore cornerback Dontae Manning is not believed to have suffered an injury that will sideline him "long-term," according to Head Coach Dan Lanning.

"Right now, he has an injury," Lanning said following Tuesday's practice. "He's going through recovery right now. We don't think it'll be a long, long-term deal, but obviously monitoring his safety is first."

Manning was carted out of Saturday's scrimmage on a wheelchair by Oregon's medical staff and was later seen sporting a heavy brace on his left leg. On Tuesday, he was spotted stretching with the team and going through light warmups in a helmet and pads while still wearing the brace.

Oregon CB Dontae Manning Spring Practice

dontae-manning-spring-practice

Lanning wasn't able to comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday after the scrimmage, noting that Manning got "dinged up" but that he was waiting to see what happened.

With Mykael Wright, DJ James, and Jaylin Davies gone from the program, Manning is a heavy favorite to be a Week 1 starter at corner for the Ducks. The 2020 5-star signee from Kansas City, Mo., appeared in 12 games for the Ducks last season after only seeing the field just once in 2020.

Manning recorded 18 total tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup last season.

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

IMG_8551

Oregon CB Jahlil Florence

IMG_8522

The addition of Colorado transfer Christian Gonzalez will prove to be important for the Ducks, as the cornerback room is one of the youngest on the roster. Other inexperienced cornerbacks will be expected to step in as well, including Darren Barkins, Avante Dickerson, and true freshman Jahlil Florence who have seen significant reps in spring practice as the staff rotates more players in.

