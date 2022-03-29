Defensive Back JJ Greenfield Returns to Oregon as Ducks Resume Spring Practice

Dan Lanning confirmed that Greenfield is back with the team and practicing.

Oregon safety Jared "JJ" Greenfield has made his return to the football program, Head Coach Dan Lanning confirmed Tuesday.

Greenfield suited up for the Ducks during their third spring practice. He was listed on the 2021 roster, but is not on the spring roster for this season.

"He's gone through his own process and been in the area," Lanning said. "He's going to school here. He's a guy that wanted an opportunity to come back, and we wanted to give him an opportunity to see what he can do."

Greenfield, who arrived in Eugene as a 3-star prospect from Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, Calif., spent last fall at the College of San Mateo.

Lanning confirmed that Greenfield is not currently on scholarship.

The third-year sophomore appeared in six of Oregon's seven games in 2020, mostly seeing time on special teams. He recorded three total tackles in 2020 and forced a fumble against UCLA.

At College of San Mateo, Greenfield logged 20 total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, four pass breakups in eight games. He did not appear on the Bulldogs' participation logs until their third game of the season.

The Ducks add Greenfield to a safety group that consists of Bennett Williams, Jamal Hill, and Steve Stephens IV.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE