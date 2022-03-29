Skip to main content

Defensive Back JJ Greenfield Returns to Oregon as Ducks Resume Spring Practice

Dan Lanning confirmed that Greenfield is back with the team and practicing.

Oregon safety Jared "JJ" Greenfield has made his return to the football program, Head Coach Dan Lanning confirmed Tuesday.

Greenfield suited up for the Ducks during their third spring practice. He was listed on the 2021 roster, but is not on the spring roster for this season.

"He's gone through his own process and been in the area," Lanning said. "He's going to school here. He's a guy that wanted an opportunity to come back, and we wanted to give him an opportunity to see what he can do."

Greenfield, who arrived in Eugene as a 3-star prospect from Narbonne High School in Los Angeles, Calif., spent last fall at the College of San Mateo.

Lanning confirmed that Greenfield is not currently on scholarship.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dan Lanning Spring 3
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Spring Practice No. 3

The Ducks returned to the practice field Tuesday following spring break

Ducks Digest
Maddie Scherr UC Davis
Play
Basketball

Oregon Guard Maddie Scherr Enters Transfer Portal

Scherr becomes the fourth player from the 2020 class to hit the portal

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Chat March 28, 2022

The latest recruiting headlines and getting ready for spring football to resume in Eugene

Ducks Digest

The third-year sophomore appeared in six of Oregon's seven games in 2020, mostly seeing time on special teams. He recorded three total tackles in 2020 and forced a fumble against UCLA.

At College of San Mateo, Greenfield logged 20 total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions, four pass breakups in eight games. He did not appear on the Bulldogs' participation logs until their third game of the season.

The Ducks add Greenfield to a safety group that consists of Bennett Williams, Jamal Hill, and Steve Stephens IV.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dan Lanning Spring 3
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Breaks Down Spring Practice No. 3

By Max Torres1 hour ago
Maddie Scherr UC Davis
Basketball

Oregon Guard Maddie Scherr Enters Transfer Portal

By Graham Metzker5 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Oregon Football and Recruiting Chat March 28, 2022

By Max Torres18 hours ago
kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
Recruiting

Kylee Watson Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
Sydney Parrish Oregon State
Recruiting

Sydney Parrish Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
nyara-sabally
Basketball

Nyara Sabally Declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

By Dylan Reubenking21 hours ago
Dior Johnson Oregon Visit copy
Recruiting

Dior Johnson Locked In With Oregon Despite Crutchfield Departure

By Dylan Reubenking21 hours ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State
Football

NFL Draft Analyst: Kayvon Thibodeaux's "Effort is Spotty" and "Isn't An Elite Bender"

By Dylan ReubenkingMar 28, 2022