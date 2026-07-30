Dante Moore’s Nearly 20-Pound Gain Comes With Push From Dylan Raiola

At Big Ten Media Days, the press got their first opportunity to chat with the Oregon Ducks and the rest of the conference members in Chicago, Illinois. Representing the Ducks were coach Dan Lanning, redshirt junior quarterback Dante Moore, redshirt junior tight end Jamari Johnson, and senior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti.

Oregon's Dante Moore Put On Weight This Offseason

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore, once again the leader of the group, stood out with his physical and maturity appearance compared to last season. During his time with the different publications, the Heisman Trophy contender shared that he had put on 17 pounds since that College Football Playoff semifinal loss to the Indiana Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, back on Jan. 9.

He's now up to 220 pounds, a much more noticeable and larger frame. On College Football Live with ESPN, Moore touched on the fact that he was being pushed and motivated this offseason by Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola, the junior who now backs up Moore under center.

"He's pushing me in the weight room. He's pushing me on the football field. He's a great guy. He's a great person. Coach Lanning e has done a great job molding our team, making sure that if you're coming in, we're going to compete. Not time yet, just keep competing, and one day you'll go to the field and go ball out." Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

Moore started this trend within the Oregon facilities of a quarterback who was willing to take a season to learn, grow as a second-stringer in Lanning's offensive thought process. He himself did this back in the 2024 season under the now Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, after transferring in from the UCLA Bruins.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first opportunity fully in charge this past 2025 campaign, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 71.8 percent of his passes. It was a challenge for the Duck to stand out in a deep Big Ten slate of quarterbacks, headlined by the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Oakland Raiders and national champion, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza.

Oregon's Dan Lanning Has Eyes Set on Ultimate Prize

It's a process to even get to this point of national college football recognition, which Moore and the man who brought him on ultimately understand. Lanning spoke with On3's Wilson Alexander about being on yet another cusp of bringing that first national championship to Eugene, Oregon. Something that has been an itch, a need for this university and its fanbase since he took over the reins back in 2022.

“ It takes time. It’s hard. It’s hard to build. There’s, what, four active coaches that have won national championships? We’re close. We got to win the last one. We got to play better, and certainly there’s no excuses from us. We just got to continue to improve.” Oregon coach Dan Lanning

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now entering his fifth season with the Pacific Northwest program, Lanning holds a 48-8 overall record throughout four seasons. He has gradually gotten better and better each year, especially since the start of Oregon's Big Ten era in 2024. The Ducks have only three total losses to their name in the last two years, two of which came against a Big Ten foe to end their run in the College Football Playoff.

Big Ten Preseason Media Poll

The unofficial prediction of the 2026 Big Ten standings from Cleveland.com has much to ponder and wonder, but it's understandably certain that the top-three schools from the media poll fit the national championship pedigree given last season's finish, each one's retention plus additions, and standard of high-level coaching.

No. 1 Ohio State (15 first-place votes, 540 total points)

No. 2 Oregon (11 first-place votes, 527 total points)

No. 3 Indiana (5 first-place votes, 509 total points)

No. 4 USC (446 total points)

No. 5 Michigan (430 total points)

No. 6 Penn State (380 total points)

No. 7 Washington (366 total points)

No. 8 Iowa (361 total points)

No. 9 Illinois (304 total points)

No. 10 Minnesota (268 total points)

No. 11 Nebraska (246 total points)

No. 12 Wisconsin (207 total points)

No. 13 UCLA (199 total points)

No. 14 Northwestern (140 points)

No. 15 Maryland (137 total points)

No. 16 Michigan State (99 total points)

No. 17 Rutgers (97 total points)

No. 18 Purdue (45 total points)

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two Oregon Ducks Named to All-Big Ten Preseason Team

12 players from across the Big Ten were selected by a media panel for the conference's preseason team. Indiana led the way with three players, while Ohio State, Oregon, and Rutgers each had two of their own.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker

Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy

Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon defensive back Koi Perich

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond

Minnesota defensive lineman Anthony Smith

Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava

Yet another Big Ten transfer turned Duck, junior defensive back Koi Perich, was previously with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck. He's now the hub of first-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton's secondary at Oregon.

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