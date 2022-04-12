Kayvon Thibodeaux Visiting Lions, Giants and Jets This Week

The former Oregon edge rusher is traveling to meet with three teams who own top five picks in this month's draft.

The NFL has been calling Kayvon Thibodeaux's name since well before he shocked the nation by committing to Oregon. Since he was a freshman in Eugene, NFL Draft analysts have deemed the edge rusher a potential first overall pick.

The buildup for the highest-rated recruit in Oregon program history to get his NFL chance has been a long time coming, and in recent weeks, Thibodeaux has been meeting with NFL teams who hold high draft picks.

Last week, Thibodeaux flew to Houston to meet with the Texans, who own the third overall selection. On Tuesday, he headed to Detroit to meet with the Lions, who sit with the second overall pick.

It was reported in December by CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson that the Lions were so fond of Thibodeaux that they were planning to select the All-American edge rusher with the first pick should they have clinched it. With the Jaguars likely targeting an offensive lineman or Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions could still add another Duck to their roster with the second pick.

Finally, Thibodeaux will head east to New Jersey, where he will sit down with the New York Giants on Thursday and the New York Jets on Friday.

In his latest NFL mock draft, Zack Patraw of NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated had the Lions selecting Thibodeaux with the second overall pick behind Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Patraw described the player that the Lions would hypothetically be getting.

"Thibodeaux boasts excellent burst, change of direction and long speed. His first step makes him a threat to reach his opponents’ chests on every play. What’s more, Thibodeaux has an extremely flexible frame. He exhibits impressive bend and balance to work the outside track. Moreover, the talented pass rusher primarily employs his long arms to enhance his power-rush profile."

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28 at 5 p.m. PT.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE