The veterans were not included on Oregon's spring game roster.

Oregon sophomore defensive lineman Kristian Williams and junior punter Tom Snee are not currently with the football program, Head Coach Dan Lanning confirmed Saturday.

Williams and Snee have been absent from the team for the entire spring, at least for the portions of practice open to the media.

"They're both away from the program right now," Lanning said. "They're taking care of some issues for themselves."

Both players were not listed on Oregon's spring game roster revealed prior to kickoff Saturday.

Williams and Snee were key components of the team in 2021, both appearing in all 14 games. Williams, who started two games, recorded 16 total tackles and a pass breakup.

Snee was the lead punter for the Ducks last season, averaging 43.1 yards per boot and pinning 17 of his 44 punts inside the 20-yard line.

The interior of the Ducks defensive line has been missing several impact players this spring, including Brandon Dorlus, Popo Aumavae, and Keyon Ware-Hudson. They've turned to Sam Taimani, Sua'ava Poti, and Keanu Williams to fill the voids.

The Ducks also got plenty of production off the edge, especially in the spring game. DJ Johnson blew up for five tackles for loss and four sacks in the spring game, getting into the backfield at will.

As for special teams, Will Hutchinson filled in for Snee this spring and shined in the spring game. He averaged 45.5 yards per punt, including a long of 60.

