Oregon Ducks Lose Offensive Staff Member to Will Stein, Kentucky
Only a few weeks into the offseason, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning continue to navigate staff member departures. With former offensive coordinator Will Stein and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi both departing to become head coaches at other programs, it wasn't an out of the ordinary thought that the two would bring some of Oregon's other staff members with them.
On Sunday, On3's Pete Nakos confirmed that Oregon offensive analyst and former offensive lineman Dallas Warmack will become an assistant offensive line coach next to fellow assistant coach Derek Warehime and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich, previously with the Ducks, at Stein's fresh Kentucky Wildcats staff.
Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Walk (another Oregon offensive line alumnus) remains of the crew that coached the 2025-2026 Joe Moore Award finalist trenches.
Dallas Warmacks' History with the Ducks Gives Kentucky an Edge
Warmack, one of the top offensive linemen for the class of 2015, played three years with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to Oregon in 2018. With the Ducks, Warmack started all but two games in his junior and senior season, to which he was the go-to right guard.
The 2019 offensive line Warmack was apart of became a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the country. Oregon continued that success paved in-part by Warmack to become a finalist three more times, two more than any other program.
After running out of college eligibility, Warmack ended up on several professional teams and had an XFL stint before joining the Ducks as an analyst.
Warmack's experience not only as an athlete but as an analyst working alongside Oregon's successful offensive line unit gives him a perspective that can boost Kentucky's efforts to create a strong offensive line to compete in the SEC.
The Coaches Departing with Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi
Warmack and Leftwich are the two offensive talent taken by Stein to Kentucky, which he spoke about after the Ducks lost the 2025-2026 Joe Moore Award to the Iowa Hawkeyes leading up to Oregon's 56-22 Peach Bowl loss against Indiana.
“They played that way through injuries, through different games where we’ve had to run it to win, throw it to win. Those guys are a great group, led by A’lique (Terry), Cutter (Leftwich) in that room, Ryan Walk, and Holden Whipple. The whole ‘Law Firm’ with Dallas (Warmack) in there as well. Like those guys are coached better than any place I’ve ever been, and then they’ve played as a unit better than any year, probably since we’ve been here. So excited about them, and I know they’re excited for this challenge ahead," Stein said in a pregame Peach Bowl press conference.
Oregon's former director of recruiting strategy, Pat Biondo, also joined Stein as the Kentucky general manager.
Lupoi, on the other hand took quite a few current Oregon coaches. Cal's new safeties coach Connor Boyd, defensive line and pass rush specialist coach Darrion Daniels, and tight ends coach and run game coordinator Steven Haunga all hail from the Ducks' program.
Oregon's former director of high school scouting and recruiting, Zac Diles, will be the Golden Bears' assistant director of player personnel. There's also several former Oregon staff members from years past that Lupoi tapped for the Golden Bears.
Where Dan Lanning and A'lique Terry Go From Here
For Dan Lanning and A'lique Terry, an eventual rebuild of the offensive line room is a prime focus to continue success in the trenches. For the third year in a row, Oregon will rebuild their offensive line starters around returning starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
With Warmack and Walk, it appears a focus on in-game experience is preferred. It will be interesting to see if the reload includes a few familiar faces from offensive lines of the past.
