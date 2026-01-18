Why Bo Nix Still Has Major Upside Despite His Injury

The ecstasy of victory, followed by the crushing news of injury; Denver Broncos fans are reeling after coach Sean Payton revealed that starting quarterback Bo Nix will miss the remainder of the postseason with a broken bone in his ankle.

The fractured occurred during the second to last play for the Broncos in their 33-30 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills, and the former Oregon Duck is already scheduled for surgery. Looking at this injury in the scope of Nix's overall career, the stall in postseason momentum provides a massive challenge but also proves an upside in Nix's influence with the Broncos.

Bo Nix Brings Success to the Broncos

For any Bronco fan, it's obvious that Nix's impact can be directly seen in the production of the team flourishing after almost a decade of stagnancy. This upcoming AFC Championship will be the first hosted at Mile High since 2014.

Amassing 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns this season with three touchdowns (26/46 and 279 yards in the passing game) against the Bills, Nix was securely the starter at Mile High prior to his broken bone incident. Nix took nearly every single snap over Stidham in 2024 and 2025.

The Broncos were also a Super Bowl favorite heading into the divisional round. However, after Nix's injury broke into the headlines, their odds have dropped down to +850 at DraftKings Sportsbook, further illustrating Nix's importance as a leader.

Bo Nix's Success at Oregon Shows His Ability to Endure

After Nix's tenure at Auburn, he took a potentially dwindling career and pivoted to the Ducks which resulted in a breath of new life and the current success he's having to this day.

Getting benched from the starting position at Auburn halfway into the 2021 season, Nix joined Oregon and coach Dan Lanning in 2022 to help produce a 10-3 season and then continued to fight with a 11-2 2023 season topped off with a Fiesta Bowl win and a visit to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Nix's past history of leadership and comebacks shows that the current success in Denver isn't a fluke, and likely isn't a one time spark depending on his ankle recovery. He revived his career at Oregon, and Nix hit the ground running in the NFL. This latest injury might be a speed bump in his path, and how it affects the Broncos team remains to be seen, but Nix has shown the ability to get back up after being knocked down.

Bo Nix Dealt With Ankle Injuries Before

With all this success, there's proven ground that Nix can bounce back for another successful season with the Broncos. Plus, according to Payton's same post-game media availability, this type of injury is something Nix dealt with in the past.

"He’s such a strong, faith-based guy," Payton said. "He’s sitting in the hallway with his family and coming over and we’re all talking to him. He knows that God’s got a plan for him and he said he had (a broken ankle) in high school and then he said he had one at Auburn."

"He’s a tough cookie," Payton added. "And this team all year has lost key players and will rise up for the next challenge."