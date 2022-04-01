Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Oregon Football Pro Day

Nine Ducks from the 2021 team and two former players are expected to participate in events in front of all 32 teams.

With the NFL draft less than four weeks away, NFL scouts and front office personnel are flying all over the country checking out potential draft picks.

All 32 teams are in attendance in Eugene for Oregon's Pro Day. 11 players are expected to work out on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES:

40-Yard Dash

Mykael Wright

Verone McKinley III

Devon Allen

Johnny Johnson III

CJ Verdell

Vertical

- Anthony Brown: 34"

- Jordan Happle: 29"

- Johnny Johnson III: 35.5"

- George Moore: 24"

- CJ Verdell: 31"

- Devon Williams: 34"

- Mykael Wright: 31.5"

- Devon Allen: 34.5"

Broad Jump

- Anthony Brown: 9'11"

- Jordan Happle: 9'2"

- Kayvon Thibodeaux: 9'11"

- Johnny Johnson III: 10'1"

- George Moore: 8'2"

- Verone McKinley III: 9'9"

- Devon Williams: 10'1"

- Mykael Wright: 9'9"

- Devon Allen: 10'

