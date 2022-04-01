LIVE UPDATES: 2022 Oregon Football Pro Day
With the NFL draft less than four weeks away, NFL scouts and front office personnel are flying all over the country checking out potential draft picks.
All 32 teams are in attendance in Eugene for Oregon's Pro Day. 11 players are expected to work out on Friday.
LIVE UPDATES:
40-Yard Dash
Mykael Wright
Verone McKinley III
Devon Allen
Johnny Johnson III
CJ Verdell
Vertical
- Anthony Brown: 34"
- Jordan Happle: 29"
- Johnny Johnson III: 35.5"
- George Moore: 24"
- CJ Verdell: 31"
- Devon Williams: 34"
- Mykael Wright: 31.5"
- Devon Allen: 34.5"
Broad Jump
- Anthony Brown: 9'11"
- Jordan Happle: 9'2"
- Kayvon Thibodeaux: 9'11"
- Johnny Johnson III: 10'1"
- George Moore: 8'2"
- Verone McKinley III: 9'9"
- Devon Williams: 10'1"
- Mykael Wright: 9'9"
- Devon Allen: 10'
