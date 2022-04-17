The fifth-year junior started each of the first eight games at safety before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Oregon's defense was hampered by injuries to starters across all three levels in 2021, especially in the secondary. A soft tissue injury to Steve Stephens IV's right leg suffered against Colorado shut him down for the remainder of the season.

The veteran safety spoke with reporters for the first time since the injury nearly six months ago. He clarified what the injury was that kept him sidelined for the final six games.

"I hurt my hamstring," Stephens said. "I don't want to say exactly what happened, but I hurt my hamstring, so that's what had me down the rest of the season."

Oregon S Steve Stephens IV Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Stephens went down in the first quarter against Colorado and had to be helped off the field. He was later carted off and never saw the field again that season. But rest assured, Stephens is close to 100% and has been practicing with very little limitation.

"I'm back," he said. "They just want me to take limited reps, with the soft tissue injury they want us to take our time with it. But for the most part, I'm back. You see I'm out there flying around."

Stephens said that when it comes to his "limited" reps in practice, he's only missing "eight reps out of the total," but he expects to be on the field on April 23 for the spring game.

"Honestly by the spring game, or fall camp for sure," Stephens said of when he anticipates being at or near 100%. "You'll see me in the spring game."

Stephens was enjoying his first full season as a starter for Oregon prior to his injury. In his eight games, he recorded 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass breakup.

Oregon S Steve Stephens IV vs. UCLA Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Oregon will need Stephens to step up with Verone McKinley III off to the NFL, and he's elevated his presence on and off the field in the safety room to help fill that void.

"Just being more vocal as far as like what we need to do and where we want to be," he said regarding his focus this offseason. "I've seen it before with guys like Jevon Holland and Verone McKinley, so I know what it takes."

The former 4-star prospect from Edison High School in Fresno, Calif. has also keyed in on watching film. He's tasked with learning his fourth defense entering his fifth season, and he's been glued to the defenses of Dan Lanning's Georgia Bulldogs, Tosh Lupoi's Alabama Crimson Tide, and Matt Powledge's Baylor Bears.

Oregon Safeties Coach Matt Powledge Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"Coming from being a freshman up to now, you kind of learn how to study and learn how to watch film and building those good habits," Stephens said. "Up to this point, it just gets easier and easier as time goes on you just get smarter."

Stephens will line up alongside guys like Bennett Williams, Jamal Hill, and Trikweze Bridges, who has moved over to safety after playing corner last year. The group is expected to upgrade to another level given the defensive minds in Eugene now, namely Powledge, who developed Jim Thorpe Award finalist Jalen Pitre at Baylor.

The Ducks safeties are in as good of hands as they've been, and with veterans like Stephens and Williams on the field and healthy, the unit could be scary for opposing offenses in 2022.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE