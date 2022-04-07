The talented sophomore started camp on the defensive line but has begun getting reps along the offensive line once again.

Jackson Powers-Johnson is making the job of the equipment department really interesting this spring. With each passing day, it's up in the air whether he will be rocking a green jersey or a white jersey on the practice field.

Dan Lanning said on National Signing Day that Powers-Johnson would start spring ball on the defensive line after his impressive showing in the Alamo Bowl. The move wasn't a done deal, as Lanning later said that "that's always subject to change" and that "we'll continue to evaluate it."

Powers-Johnson did in fact begin spring ball playing defensive tackle, but this week he swapped the green jersey for the white and took reps along the offensive line.

When asked about the sophomore's role on Tuesday, Lanning repeated that it's remains up for evaluation.

"Jackson's been an absolute trooper," Lanning said. "He works his tail off every single day, and I think if I asked Jackson to go out there and play quarterback tomorrow, he would do his best to go out there and play quarterback.

"He loves the Ducks. He works really hard for us. We'll continue to evaluate where he helps us the most."

Cross training is a focal point for Lanning and most of his staff this spring and has been for as long as the Ducks' offensive linemen have been in Eugene. For Powers-Johnson to not only switch back and forth between offense and defense, but to do it while both units install new schemes is truly remarkable.

Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm and Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti have been in a tug-of-war battle for Powers-Johnson to keep him on their side, and Klemm remarked that he's hopeful the Corner Canyon product returns to the offensive line for good.

"I lost that one initially, so hopefully he gives it to me in the end," Klemm said Thursday of the battle for Powers-Johnson. "I don't want to give him up."

It appears Klemm isn't out of the race after Powers-Johnson started on the opposite side in the first weeks of spring. He was limited in practice on Tuesday but was grouped with the offensive linemen, and on Thursday he returned to the white jersey, working with the quarterbacks and snapping the ball.

Powers-Johnson's willingness to mold his game to whatever role is asked of him has impressed veterans in the offensive line room, including Alex Forsyth.

"He's just a football player. He'll play wherever," Forsyth said. "He's a really good D-lineman too. I think naturally he's really good at that because he's probably one of the strongest players on our team. He's showed good things on both sides of the ball, so I'm excited for him."

Powers-Johnson began to carve a role for himself on the offensive line last season, appearing in 10 games before playing his 11th on the defensive line in the Alamo Bowl. He rotated between three different positions, earning 80 snaps at right guard, 26 at left guard and 20 at center due to the injuries of Forsyth and Ryan Walk.

With Jonathan Denis' impending transfer, there is more of a need for interior depth, and the defensive line could also use the extra bodies during spring with Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, and Keyon Ware-Hudson limited.

Powers-Johnson may not stick to one side or the other in spring, but Klemm will certainly plead his case with the coaches to keep him on offense.

"I think he's a good player," Klemm said. "He has a great competitive spirit. He's a physical player. I'd love to have him on my side of the ball, but ultimately that's up to Coach [Lanning]. He'll be a good player for us on either side, and we both need him."

