When Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaches have been asked about some players that have stood out among the rest in spring, they've been hesitant to drop names.

But when they're asked about sophomore running back Sean Dollars, it's evident that he's on the verge of a special comeback.

Lanning spoke highly of Dollars following Saturday's scrimmage.

Oregon RB Sean Dollars Spring Practice Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"I'd say Sean's last two practices, I feel like Sean's taken it up another notch and really competing on another level. I think he's really embracing the coaching, and I've loved seeing that firsthand for him, his response. One thing we're asking every one of our players right now is how do you respond to coaching? Sean has done a good job of that in the last few practices."

Dollars' Oregon career has gotten off to a difficult start. After coming to Oregon as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country from National Powerhouse Mater Dei, he found himself sitting behind two of the five leading rushers in program history for two years. On top of that, he suffered a serious leg injury in the spring that sidelined him for the whole 2021 season.

Shortly after the coaching change, Dollars entered his name into the transfer portal but changed his mind after meeting with Lanning. With all of that behind him, it's clear to the coaching staff and to his teammates that he's on a mission to make the most of his opportunity.

"Sean, it doesn't look like he skipped a beat at all," Byron Cardwell said on Tuesday. "He had his injury last year, but, shoot, he was working. His mindset, he wanted to get back, and we're just all supportive of him. The way he runs, it doesn't look like he messed his knee up."

Oregon Running Backs Coach Carlos Locklyn Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"I'm proud of him," Carlos Locklyn added. "He has gotten better taking to my coaching because I'm more of a military-style type of coach. I'm proud of him for taking on the discipline aspect of things."

Dollars appears to be handling the heavier workload in spring practice just fine, with the departures of CJ Verdell and Travis Dye freeing up carries. Many have been quick to hand the starting job over to Cardwell, who has the most carries out of any returning back by a good amount, but a healthy Dollars shouldn't be counted out.

The talented do-it-all back isn't afraid of the big stage, shining brightest in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship Game against USC with 52 yards on seven carries.

Oregon RB Sean Dollars vs. USC in 2020 Pac-12 Championship © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

More recently, Dollars has been performing well in practice, finding the end zone on multiple occasions and making explosive plays all over the field. A player like Dollars can help the Ducks, and perhaps more specifically Kenny Dillingham, fulfill their dreams of a fast, explosive offense.

Both Lanning and Locklyn raved about the playmaking ability of Dollars and how it will open things up for the Ducks.

"I think Sean's got great vision," Lanning said. "He's got the ability to move in space, catches the ball out of the backfield. I'm just excited to see all of that come together for him."

"He can do it all," Locklyn said of Dollars. "He can run between the tackles, he can catch the ball, get him in space, and he's steadily getting better."

Ducks fans have only gotten to see 11 games from Dollars, with most of his reps on special teams, but in the limited touches he's gotten, he's been electric. He's racked up 128 rushing yards on just 15 carries — good for 8.5 yards per tote.

Dollars is determined to make a difference in this new-look Oregon offense, embracing the tough love from Locklyn and Lanning and turning it into results on the field. Dye and Verdell may be gone, but a running back room of Cardwell, Dollars, Noah Whittington, and eventually Jordan James could be special for Oregon.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE