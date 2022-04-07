The Ducks have a chance to bring some fun and energy back to the offense in 2022.

So far in spring, one of the most captivating insights we've learned about the new Oregon coaching staff is Kenny Dillingham's offensive philosophy.

Dillingham, along with the rest of the offensive staff, is tasked with reviving an Oregon offense that averaged its fewest points per game in a full season in 15 years. The Ducks' offense in the past two seasons, while still effective at times, fell short of the expectations as a whole and was often too predictable.

The bright offensive mind of Dillingham has been poked and prodded, with Oregon fans and reporters trying to spur any nuggets that he's willing to give about the new-look offense. There's reason for not only the fans to be optimistic, but players as well.

A pro-style, up-tempo, balanced offensive attack that gets the ball in the hands of the Ducks' best playmakers is the kind of offense that this arsenal of skill position players deserves. Here are three players that will benefit the most from Dillingham's offense.

1. RB/WR Seven McGee

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

"This system is built for playmakers and we are going to put our playmakers in space." That's what Dillingham said following Saturday's practice. Tell me that doesn't scream Seven McGee.

Oregon fans have been chomping at the bit to see McGee in a Ducks uniform since he committed back in the fall of 2018. He's the kind of player that will make great things happen with the football in his hands, whether he's a tailback, a wide receiver, or a return specialist.

The Ducks have plenty of speed on offense, but McGee's speed is next level. His quickness and agility is reminiscent of De'Anthony Thomas and Kenjon Barner.

In this offensive scheme, one-on-one situations are a primary emphasis. McGee, while smaller in stature, is capable of winning one-on-one matchups with his quickness alone. He displayed his ability to slip out of the backfield and make big plays in the passing game. Against Arizona, he was spread out wide and caught a pass toward the middle of the field, racing past multiple defenders for 27 yards.

But McGee only got 21 offensive touches last season, which is sure to change in 2022. If the Ducks want to be an explosive offense and get their playmakers in space, McGee is as good a weapon as any to accomplish that.

2. WR Troy Franklin

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Troy Franklin is arguably the most complete receiver that the Ducks now have on their roster, in terms of route-running, hands, footwork, etc. Again, his sample size is small despite appearing in all 14 games, recording just 1.3 receptions per game.

Franklin can line up out wide as an X, but has the speed and quickness to line up off the ball and go in motion as a Z. Having multiple receivers lined up out wide is a staple of the pro-style offense, which will let Franklin attack corners one-on-one and use his impressive route running skills to find open space.

Franklin, along with the slew of receivers on the roster, can grow his route combinations in this style of offense, especially with a heavy use of RPO and play action plays. He has the talent to be used in a variety of ways, with bubble screens, tunnel screens, jet sweeps, etc. His explosiveness was hardly displayed in 2021, but when he got a chance late in the season, he shined.

He also plays much bigger than his 6-foot-2 stature might suggest. He'll often use his strength at the top of the route to create leverage in a downfield route (ex: 30-yard touchdown in the Alamo Bowl). Franklin can also make plays on jump balls down the field, using his elite vertical to pinpoint the ball.

3. TE Terrance Ferguson

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

I could've put any tight end here because this offense will finally utilize the tight ends in the passing game. Terrance Ferguson showed signs of becoming a true TE1 for the Ducks last season, and his athleticism will be key to his role in Dillingham's offense.

Ferguson is arguably the Ducks' best blocking tight end despite just entering his second season. In a zone blocking scheme or a power run scheme, offenses need athletes blocking in front of the ball-carriers, especially with the athletic linebackers and defensive linemen in the Pac-12. Ferguson can easily provide that for Oregon.

But the sophomore deserves to prosper as a pass catcher too. After all, he was frequently flexed out wide during his high school days--and he'll get his chance under Dillingham, who likes to move tight ends anywhere from in-line alignments to split wide alignments.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE