Tosh Lupoi Opens Up on Why He Came to Oregon

Lupoi shared the three big reasons why he left the NFL to return to college and coach the Ducks' defense.

When Dan Lanning spoke for the first time as the head coach of Oregon at his introductory press conference, he said that he had a list of coaches he would potentially call if he ever got an opportunity to lead a program.

While he hasn't shared specifically who is on that list, you'd better believe Tosh Lupoi's name was toward the top.

You'd be hard pressed to find coaches in college football at 40 years old or younger with a better resumé than Lupoi. From spending five years under Nick Saban at Alabama to coaching defensive lines in the NFL, he was set for a long career coaching at the pro level.

But toward the end of his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and third in the NFL, Lupoi decided to return to the college ranks and take the defensive coordinator gig at Oregon. He met with reporters following Thursday's practice to explain why he chose Oregon.

"I didn't ever see myself coming back to college football to be honest," said Lupoi, who elaborated on what it would have taken for him and his family to return to the college game.

"A place I could compete consistently to win a national title. A place where we feel we can consistently coach first-round draft picks, and a place where we can truly go into any living room and be able to express the fact that your life is gonna be a great life no matter how football works out because of the alumni base here, the connections here, the unbelievable resources here at our university."

Tosh Lupoi Oregon Spring Practice Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Lupoi said that those were the three main reasons why he chose Oregon, but the reunion with Dan Lanning was also enticing. The two defensive minds worked together at Alabama in 2015 when Lupoi was a defensive analyst and Lanning was a graduate assistant.

"The icing on the cake was Coach Lanning and to be part of his expertise," Lupoi said.

He returns to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since coaching the defensive line at Washington from 2012-13. Lupoi's wife was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, and her family lives in the region as well.

It was clear that it would have taken an unbeatable pitch from Oregon to pull him from the NFL. Lupoi's experience coaching elite players like Myles Garrett, Grady Jarrett, and Larry Ogunjobi will be invaluable to the program.

"The leadership I was fortunate to be around, the level of play, the expertise, the constant growth," Lupoi said of what he gained from his three years in the pros. "That was incredible to be at literally the top of the game."

At the end of the day, football is football, and Lupoi is grateful to be coaching at a high level and sharing his wealth of knowledge with a talented bunch in Eugene.

"Now, it's about beginning a new chapter, which obviously we've already begun. And I couldn't be more blessed and thankful to be here."

Lupoi fits right in with Lanning's philosophy to improve every day beyond just the product on the field.

"I love this profession so much because I can truly wake up every day in my life and holding not just the players accountable but myself to improve every day of my life in this profession."

