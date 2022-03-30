A look at the newest names on the roster and what jersey number they'll be wearing in 2022.

Oregon kicked off its third of 15 practices this spring with the reveal of its updated roster. Five true freshmen and two transfers arrived in Eugene this week and practiced with the Ducks for the first time on Tuesday.

2022 Signees:

-WR Justius Lowe

-OL Michael Wooten

-LB Devon Jackson

-LB Harrison Taggart

-CB Jahlil Florence

Transfers:

-RB Noah Whittington (from Western Kentucky)

-WR Chase Cota (from UCLA)

CB Jahlil Florence - #6

WR Justius Lowe - #14

RB Noah Whittington - #22

WR Chase Cota - #23

LB Devon Jackson - #26

LB Harrison Taggart - #34

OL Michael Wooten - #77

Note:

Defensive back JJ Greenfield practiced with the Ducks on Tuesday but is not listed on the roster. He is not on scholarship, per Dan Lanning.

