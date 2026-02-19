Oregon Ducks Scheduling Recruiting Visits With Key Targets

Recruiting for all the different classes is beginning to heat up with official visits being set all across college football. In the past week, a number of four-star and five-star recruits have announced their plans to visit the Oregon Ducks at various points throughout the spring and summer.

Four-star athlete AJ Randle - March 13

Four-star quarterback Andre Adams - March 13

Four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. - June 5

Three-star offensive tackle Gecova Doyal - June 5

Three-star cornerback Kamauri Whitfield - June 5

Four-star wide receiver Black Wong - June 12

Five-star offensive lineman Ismael Camara

Four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell - June 19

Four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III - June 19

Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. - June 19

Four-star cornerback Donte Wright - June 19 (Georgia Bulldogs commit)

Four-star offensive tackle Avery Michael - June 19 (Oregon Ducks commit)

Three-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. - June 19

Three-star inside offensive lineman Lex Mailangi - June 19

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) celebrates their win over FRA after their game at Antioch High School in Antioch, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. Both teams entered the contest undefeated on the season, but only Antioch remained that way after their 64-62 win. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Commit Drew Fielder Schedules Visit

Three-star offensive tackle and Oregon Ducks commit Drew Fielder from Servite in Anaheim, California, is a name to continue to pay attention to. He will be in Eugene, Oregon, on May 29 for his official visit. Fielder was also in attendance for Oregon's Junior Day back on Jan. 31 and pledged his commitment to the program the very next day on Feb. 1.

Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry has been Fielder's primary recruiter throughout this process. The UCLA Bruins, now being led by former James Madison Dukes Bob Chesney, have not given up on Fielder.

New Offensive Line coach A'lique Terry, center, runs a drill during the first practice of spring for Oregon Football Thursday, March 16, | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6-6 and 280 pounds, Fielder is ranked as the No. 37 offensive tackle in the 2027 recruiting class and No. 44 recruit coming out of the state of California, per Rivals.

According to Rivals as well, the class currently stands at No. 17 amongst the nation's top schools and No. 4 in the Big Ten Conference behind the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Nebraska Cornhuskers, and No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. Here are the four other verbal commitments for the Ducks so far.

Four-star defensive lineman Cam Pritchett

Four-star running back CaDarius Miller

Four-star athlete Sam Ngata

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael

2028 Athlete Tahmere Brown

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Looking even further to the 2028 recruiting class, five-star athlete Tahmere Brown will be in town on March 12.

At 5-10 and 190 pounds, Brown plays for The Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey. He ranks the No. 45-overall recruit in the 2028 class, the No. 4 athlete, and No. 4 player coming out of the state of New Jersey (per Rivals).

Besides Oregon, he's also heavily considering the likes of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Maryland Terrapins of the Big Ten.