Reubenking's Roundup: Summing Up an Insane Week of Pac-12 Football

The Pac-12 submitted its argument for the weirdest conference in college football this weekend.

Oregon is the last undefeated team remaining in the Pac-12.

We're three weeks into the regular season, and we're not even into conference play yet.

It feels like every time I've written an intro for one of these, I mention how the week of Pac-12 could not have been weirder. And yet here we are again with THE WILDEST week yet. If you missed any of the action this weekend, here's a summary of the Pac-12 madness from Saturday.

Colorado Blanked by Minnesota 30-0

Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin (55) tackles Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis (12). © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes' offense is a big concern three weeks into the season. After putting up 35 points in their opener against Northern Colorado, they have just seven points in their last two games and have not scored a point in their last 21 drives.

The offense was at its worst on Saturday as the Buffs picked up six first downs and punted eight times. In total, they recorded 63 YARDS OF OFFENSE. That is not a typo. 29 of those came on their final drive of the game while down by 30 points.

The defense couldn't get off the field either, as they allowed the Golden Gophers to possess the ball for over 40 minutes.

This could be a very tough year for Karl Dorrell and the Buffaloes.

Next up: At Arizona State (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. PST on ESPNU

Oregon State Shuts Out Idaho 42-0

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan (10) hands the ball off to running back Trey Lowe (21). © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chance Nolan looks to be the guy at quarterback for the Beavers. Excluding the drive at the end of the second quarter when the time ran out, Nolan led the Beavers on five straight touchdown drives to begin the game, throwing 14-of-19 for 175 yards and three touchdown passes.

BJ Baylor is a star at running back - he has SEVEN rushing touchdowns in the first three games. He has scored multiple touchdowns in each game.

The Beavers offense was extremely efficient, albeit against Idaho. They converted nine of their 12 third downs and recorded 438 total yards. Jonathan Smith's team will be an interesting one to watch as they begin conference play next week against USC.

Next up: At USC (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. PST

Kedon Slovis Injured, Jaxson Dart Shines as USC Rallies Over WSU 45-14

USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars. © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Clay Helton era is over, and the Donte Williams era has begun. Another era may have seen its genesis as freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart came off the bench to replace Kedon Slovis in the first quarter. The former 4-star recruit from Corner Canyon came in after the first drive when Slovis was injured after getting sacked by WSU defensive end Andrew Edson.

Dart and the Trojans' offense looked rather shaky to start, as the young quarterback turned the ball over twice on his first three possessions, and USC quickly trailed 14-0. Jayden de Laura looked well on his way to a career day as he threw two touchdowns in the first half.

After that, it was all Trojans.

Dart threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns as the Trojans rattled off 45 unanswered points to finish the game. Drake London had a phenomenal day, catching a career-high 13 passes for 170 yards, also a career-high, and two touchdowns. It's London's second game this season with at least a dozen catches after having none in his first two seasons.

To add insult to injury, de Laura injured his knee in the first half and was replaced by walk-on quarterback Victor Gabalis. The Cougars offense sputtered miserably in the second half, as every drive resulted in either a punt, turnover, or a turnover on downs.

Next up for USC: Home vs. Oregon State (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. PST

Next up for Washington State: At Utah (1-2) at 11:30 a.m. PST

Cal Earns First Win of the Season With 42-30 Victory Over Sacramento State

California Golden Bears quarterback Chase Garbers (7) carries the ball for a touchdown. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

For once, Cal's offense was successful, and the defense got torn apart. The Golden Bears gave up 370 passing yards to a quarterback who hadn't thrown more than nine passes in a game in two years.

Offensively, however, Cal looked explosive, totaling 534 yards (288 passing, 246 rushing). Chase Garbers accounted for 356 yards and three total touchdowns.

Cal's defense must step up heading into conference play, which begins next week against Washington.

Next up: At Washington (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. PST

Washington's Offense Comes Alive in 52-3 Blowout of Arkansas State

Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) runs after a catch. © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies offense scored just 17 points in the first two games, and they just about tripled that total against Arkansas State on Saturday.

Dylan Morris put together his best game of the year, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns, while also tossing two picks. The Huskies found some momentum on the ground as well, rushing 39 times for an even 200 yards.

Washington found a star in Jalen McMillan amidst the injuries at receiver. He was questionable prior to the game with a hand injury, and seemed unfazed by any sort of hand problems as he caught 10 passes for a career-best 175 yards and a touchdown in his first game of the season. He had one catch for 16 yards all of last season.

Next up: Home vs. California (1-2) at 6:30 p.m. PST

Utah Falls in 3OT Heartbreaker to San Diego State 33-31

San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) celebrates after catching a pass for two-point conversion. © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What a rollercoaster of a game. After being ranked No. 21 entering Week 2, the Utes have lost two games in a row, and this game was well within reach several times.

Charlie Brewer started the game but didn't finish as the Utes' offense couldn't cut into the 24-10 lead that the Aztecs had built. Sophomore quarterback Cameron Rising entered in the third quarter and didn't immediately help.

With 6:33 remaining in the fourth, Rising led the Utes down the field for two touchdown drives to tie the game and send it to overtime. Kicker Jadon Redding missed the extra point on the first touchdown, thus the Utes had to convert a two-point try to tie the game with 16 seconds left.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime period, and then both teams missed a field goal in the second overtime. In the third overtime, teams are required to go for a two-point conversion.

San Diego State ran the "Philly Special" on their two-point conversion in which quarterback Lucas Johnson caught the pass to take a 33-31 lead. The Utes thought they had sent the game to a fourth overtime when Rising threw to Connor O'Toole for what was originally called a successful two-point conversion, but the call was overturned following a lengthy review.

Next up: Home vs. Washington State (1-2) at 11:30 a.m. PST

Oregon Rocks Stony Brook 48-7

Oregon running back CJ Verdell (7) carries the ball against Stony Brook. Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Is it possible to be disappointed after a 41-point victory? The then No. 4 Ducks did not get off to a great start with their starters on the field, putting up just 17 first half points with Anthony Brown on the field. The defense allowed Stony Brook's rather shaky offense to stride down the field for an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Brown did not come back into the game in the second half after he got dinged up on a sack at the tail end of the first half. The offensive line, after a dominant performance against Ohio State last weekend, allowed Brown to be sacked twice on the final drive on the first half.

The Ducks' youth took over in the second half, as Ty Thompson came in to start the second half and threw his first two touchdown passes of his career. Oregon got touchdowns from other young players such as Terrance Ferguson, Trey Benson, and Dont'e Thornton.

As the Ducks enter Pac-12 play, they are the last undefeated team in the conference. They moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and may get Kayvon Thibodeaux back next week.

Next up: Home vs. Arizona at 7:30 p.m. PST on ESPN

Stanford Stays Hot, Defeats Vanderbilt 41-23

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) attempts a pass. © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Few would think that Stanford's offense would score more than 40 points in each of its next two games after putting up a stinker against Kansas State to begin the season

Tanner McKee has put together two excellent starts since week 1, tossing two touchdowns and no picks in each of the last two games and rushing for a score in each.

The run game has picked up the slack as well, as the Cardinal rushed for 204 yards and averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Stanford may be the No. 2 team in the Pac-12 North after being projected to finish fourth in the division. The Cardinal will look to keep the momentum going as they take on UCLA next week.

Next up: Home vs. No. 24 UCLA at 3 p.m. PST

Arizona Shocked at Home by Northern Arizona 21-19

Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) jukes a defender. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Wildcats fans looked at the schedule to see Northern Arizona and collectively believed their team would end its 14-game losing skid. Now, that skid may not be over for quite a while.

It seems like forever ago when Arizona looked promising in a close loss to BYU in Las Vegas. Since then, the Wildcats have been blown out by San Diego State and stunned by FCS opponent Northern Arizona in back-to-back weeks.

Will Plummer started the game and led the Wildcats to a 13-0 lead in the first half. Plummer threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown to finish the first half, and the momentum seemed to swing in NAU's favor after that.

The Lumberjacks scored 21 unanswered points to take a 21-13 lead. Plummer was replaced by sophomore Jordan McCloud, who drove the Wildcats down the field for a touchdown to bring them within two.

Arizona's two-point conversion attempt was stuffed with 2:16 left in the game, and the Wildcats hung their heads after their first loss to Northern Arizona since 1932.

Arizona State Almost Matches Points with Penalties, Falls to BYU 27-17

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks off the field after the game against the BYU Cougars. © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

17 points. 16 penalties. That's pretty much the story of the game.

Arizona State couldn't get out of its own way to pull out the win on its first road game in two years. The Sun Devils turned the ball over four times as well, and BYU took advantage.

Jayden Daniels was responsible for two of those as he threw two interceptions. The Sun Devils' run game, led by Daniyel Ngata and Rachaad White kept them in the game. Each back ran for a score, and White totaled 136 yards and looks to be a star for Herm Edwards' team.

BYU has now defeated two Pac-12 South teams in back-to-back weeks.

UCLA on the Wrong Side of a Heroic Performance, Upset by Fresno State 40-37

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws a pass as UCLA Bruins linebacker Ale Kaho (10) defends. © Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The story of this game is one for the ages. Fresno State led the No. 13 team in the country 23-10 at halftime. After the Bruins cut the lead to 26-17, they forced a fumble deep in their own territory that rolled out near midfield, and the game only got wilder from there.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a deep touchdown to a wide-open Kyle Philips to bring UCLA within two points with 8:10 left in the game. Fresno State turned the ball over on the ensuing possession, giving the Bruins a golden opportunity to take the lead. Zach Charbonnet ran it in from three yards out to give UCLA its first lead since early in the game.

Then, Jake Haener took over.

Haener took multiple huge shots and struggled to stand straight, but he muscled through the pain and stayed on the field. Fresno State faced third and goal at the UCLA 19 after a penalty, and Haener willed a pass to Erik Brooks for a go-ahead touchdown with 2:55 remaining.

But, UCLA wasn't done either. Thompson-Robinson led the Bruins down the field in a blink, throwing another touchdown to Philips to take a 37-33 lead with 54 seconds remaining, appearing to have put the nail in the coffin.

A hobbling Jake Haener stepped onto the field to try to pull off the impossible. The guy could barely stand, and every throw took a lot out of him. His first throw of the drive was incomplete, but he connected on his next five, including a 13-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Cropper with 13 seconds remaining to take a 40-37 lead.

Haener's improbable comeback over a top-15 team while clearly in pain will go down as one of the gutsiest performances in recent memory.

