Robby Ashford Officially Enters Transfer Portal

    January 5, 2022
    Oregon Quarterback Robby Ashford Enters Transfer Portal

    The signal caller did not see any game time during his two seasons in Eugene.

    The transfer portal has been overflowing with new names this offseason with over 3,000 players in the transfer portal. 

    On Wednesday it gained one more when Oregon Ducks quarterback Robby Ashford announced his intent to transfer on social media.

    "It's with a heavy heart, lots of prayer and a lot of sleepless nights to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue all options available to me," Ashford wrote in his farewell note. "Oregon will always be a special place. Not many would come 2,5000 miles from home if the didn't love it.

    "The time I spent has allowed me to grow, mature, become a better athlete and young man. Please respect my decision."

    Ducks Digest reported that Ashford was expected to hit the portal on Monday.

    Ashford was one of four talented players in Oregon's quarterback room prior to making his decision. He, along with fellow 2020 signee Jay Butterfield, were expected to compete with true freshman Ty Thompson and Bo Nix, the former Auburn quarterback now in Eugene for starting quarterback following Anthony Brown's final game as a Duck in the Alamo Bowl.

    Ole Miss could be a transfer destination to keep an eye on, as Ashford was committed to the Rebels before flipping to Oregon, and they could be breaking in a new quarterback in 2022 to replace Matt Corral should he pursue the NFL.

