Dillon Gabriel vs. Dante Moore: Rosters Set For Oregon Spring Football Game
The rosters are set for 'green team' vs. 'white team' for the Oregon football spring game on Saturday, April 27th.
It'll be all eyes on Oregon's two transfer quarterbacks. Dillon Gabriel will be the quarterback of green team vs. Dante Moore's white team.
Here are the full rosters:
Admission is free for fans. The game is on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Gates open at noon. Mat Kearney will perform a postgame concert on the field of Autzen Stadium.Fans will be invited down onto the field to enjoy the concert.
Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County. Students are encouraged to sit in sections 7 and 8 and will be provided rally towels.
In appreciation of the military, the spring game is highlighted by a halftime tribute to Gold Star Families, in-game veteran recognitions, an F-15 flyover and a postgame gift exchange between the Oregon football team and active duty military.
Updated Duck jersey numbers for 2024 can be found here.
"It's hard to recreate a game-like atmosphere,”Lanning told reporters. “But you're at Autzen. What we're able to do that with our spring game with the turnout we get (is close) … I want the fans to have a great experience, and I want our players to have a feel of what it's like on game day."
Saturday will also be the debut forwide receiver Evan Stewart, quarterback Dante Moore, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad and safety Kobe Savage,among others.