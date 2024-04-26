Oregon Spring Football Game Player To Watch: Rising Star Kobe Savage
The Oregon Ducks know how to make a splash in the transfer portal. Coach Dan Lanning addressed a huge roster need with the addition of safety Kobe Savage, a senior transfer from Kansas State. Savage will suit up in a Duck uniform for the first time in Saturday's spring football game.
As a three-star athlete out of high school, Savage played at Tyler Junior college before transferring to Kansas State. His teammates and coaches quickly learned that Savage’s dedication is tangible. Savage would study film so deeply into the night, that he would often sleep in the film room, wake up and study some more, according to The Wichita Eagle.
Lanning and the Ducks hope Savage's appetite to make an instant impact transfers to Oregon football. They may need to bring out a pillow and blanket for the enthusiastic safety.
Experience
Savage played 22 games at Kansas State, finishing with 124 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, three pass breakups, and a pair of forced fumbles.
Strengths
Savage excels in tackling, especially in open space, ability to cover receives in both man-to-man and zone and is effective in breaking up passes, using his awareness and anticipation, according to a report from 247Sports.
Quotable
When asked why the the 5-foot-11, 207-pound safety chose Oregon, Savage told reporters that he believes the defense at Oregon will better “showcase” his talents. He further explained that he wants “to showcase (his) skills in the box, in the open field, and also in the nickel."
National Buzz about Savage
The consensus is, Oregon may not be done when it comes to further signings, specifically the defensive backfield.
Savage welcomes the competition. Recently he told reporters that safeties coach, Chris Hampton, has cultivated a close-knit group of safeties. As the Ducks continue to find ways to improve the team, Savage brings a degree of professionalism and experience that can only help the secondary become the lockdown unit Duck fans enjoy watching.