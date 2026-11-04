Ryan Day Has One Big Request For Ohio State Fans Ahead Of Oregon Game

EUGENE - A sea of scarlet will be waiting for coach Dan Lanning and the No. 23 Oregon Ducks on Saturday. It’ll be Lanning’s first game at the Horseshoe as Oregon’s coach, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a specific reason for wanting the crowd behind the Buckeyes.

Freshman quarterback Luke Fahey will make his second career start against the Ducks and his first at Ohio Stadium. With Julian Sayin sidelined by a shoulder injury, Fahey made his starting debut on the road at USC, completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown in a 30-18 loss.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Ryan Day’s Request Goes Beyond Crowd Noise

“When I talk about we need everybody to rally around the quarterback, that means the fans,” Day said. “We have the greatest fans in the world. We need to give them something to cheer for, but we need them to be there for us.”

Day's request is clear... support the freshman in his first start in Columbus.

The No. 12 Buckeyes have designated the game against Oregon to be their “Scarlet the Shoe” game, encouraging more than 100,000 fans to wear scarlet throughout the Horseshoe. The Buckeyes have an excellent home field advantage and the proof is in the pudding with their record. The Ducks will try to snap the Buckeyes’ 12-game home winning streak against that backdrop in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are fresh off a loss to the previously unranked USC Trojans in Los Angeles, 30-18, in Week 9. It's Ohio State's second loss after also dropping one to the Texas Longhorns in September. Ohio State committed 11 penalties against USC, and Day warned that letting last week’s mistakes linger could affect how they play against Oregon.

“We got an opportunity here against Oregon now to go turn that around," Day said. "Now we've got these guys at home... Having the home crowd behind us is a big deal in this game. Having one of the hostile environments that Ohio State's known for when these guys come in here, because we need everybody."

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets fans before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon At The Horseshoe

The last time the Ducks visited the Horseshoe, they left with a win. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28 in Columbus in 2021 under Mario Cristobal.

The Buckeyes and Ducks have split their two meetings since Ducks coach Dan Lanning took over at Oregon. The Ducks won 32-31 at Autzen Stadium in October 2024, but Ohio State won the rematch 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, knocking Oregon out of the College Football Playoff on its way to a national championship.

The Ducks' win in Eugene was arguably the loudest-ever game at Autzen, and it sounds like Day would like to repay the favor come Saturday. Ohio Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in college football, and its distinctive shape gave the Horseshoe its nickname. The stadium opened in 1922, seats 102,780, but drew a record 110,045 fans for Ohio State’s 2016 game against Michigan.

Lanning can't wait.

“Certainly excited to go play in this venue ... it's one of those boxes that you want to check with the opportunity to play in a place that's special like that,” Lanning said.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon comes to Columbus after a 34-26 win over then-No. 20 Northwestern. The Ducks have three losses this season and are no longer in control if they get into the CFP. Win out, and it keeps their playoff dreams alive.

What Ryan Day Sees In Dylan Raiola

Quarterback Dylan Raiola started consecutive games for the first time this season and threw for three touchdowns and 336 yards. Raiola was one name that Day singled out when talking about Oregon’s talent on Tuesday.

“They have as much talent as anybody in the country,” Day said. “This team is excellent. I know that they've lost three games, but put the film on. I mean, they have NFL players all over the field, and they have speed at wideout. They have a good offensive line, a really good tight end. The running backs run hard, and then Raiola has played a lot of football as an experienced quarterback, so this is a major challenge for us.”

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola after the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Ohio State was No. 1 and Oregon was No. 2 in the preseason rankings, Saturday looked like it could be a showdown between the top two teams in the conference and the country.

Now the Buckeyes are trying to bounce back from a loss with a freshman quarterback making his first home start, and the Ducks are looking for their second straight win at the Horseshoe. There’s still plenty to play for. And, as Day made clear, plenty to get loud for.

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