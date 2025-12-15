Sean Payton's Candid Comments Reshape The Bo Nix Super Bowl Narrative

Quarterback Bo Nix has led the Denver Broncos to a 12–2 record and 11 straight wins, putting his team firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. After the 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers, Denver coach Sean Payton’s candid comments added fuel to the growing belief in Nix’s championship ceiling.

Nix and Denver coach Sean Payton have not been shy about verbalizing their Super Bowl goals. Payton reinforced the growing belief that Denver’s Super Bowl ceiling is being driven by Nix’s leadership and mindset as much as his play on the field.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The former Oregon Ducks star, Nix and Payton have an interesting and close relationship that is driven by their competitiveness and mutual respect for one another. Their football obsession might just lead to a championship opportunity in Nix' second NFL season.

Sean Payton's Candid Comments On Bo Nix, Super Bowl

The Broncos pushed their winning streak to 11 games, for the first time in a single season since 2012. Nix's stat line was jumped off the page, finishing 22-of-34 for 302 passing yards and four touchdowns, with zero turnovers. Oregon's Heisman Trophy finalist is hitting his stride and his Payton's comments speak volumes.

"The thing about (Nix) is, he loves playing and so that's contagious. And that's a really good trait

for a player at his position and his teammates feel that... For 15 years, I had one personality and (Drew Brees) couldn't be more different from just from a personality standpoint."

"(Nix) smiling even when we're down. I mean, there's just a competitive nature about him that's refreshing," Payton said after the win over Green Bay.

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Denver controls its own destiny with a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers for top spot in the AFC West Division. The Broncos' first division title in a decade and the No. 1 seed in the conference is within reach. Nix's ability to win the close games has been a difference maker this season. The respect is clearly mutual between him and Payton.

“I appreciate Coach for letting me be my authentic self. And I appreciate him for letting me be competitive. And he hasn’t taken that fire away from me, and I think together we’re working really well off each other,” Nix said after the victory.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bo Nix Can Make Oregon - NFL History

Nix became the fifth player in Broncos franchise history to reach 20 passing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons... and he also has a chance to continue to etch his name in Oregon history books.

A former Oregon Ducks quarterback has never started for a Super Bowl-winning team. Nix has a chance to make Oregon history and be the first one if Denver wins Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

According to Oregon’s list of Super Bowl winners, Bill Musgrave (who played quarterback for the Ducks from 1987 to 1990) earned a Super Bowl ring with the San Francisco 49ers as a third-string quarterback. He did see limited action in Super Bowl XXIX, completing a six-yard pass but did not start.

Dennis Dixon, Oregon’s quarterback from 2004 to 2007, was also part of two Super Bowl–winning teams (the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII and the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII), but he did not start in either game.

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nix is leading the Broncos to a legitimate Super Bowl push. Oddsmakers also think so as FanDuel gives Denver the fourth-best odds at +950 to win the Super Bowl this season.

Nix also developed a great bond with Oregon coach Dan Lanning during his two seasons as a Duck. Lanning traveled to be with Nix and his family on the night he was drafted and the two keep in touch regularly.

Nix's legacy at Oregon is rich and his resume long. The Heisman Trophy finalist, Nix left Oregon as the program’s all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 (658-of-879). He also broke Ducks single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing touchdowns (45) in 2023. He also won and impressive seven career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards - the most in league history.