Bo Nix Elevates His NFL Future With a Historic Winning Streak

The Denver Broncos improved to 11-2 after defeating AFC West Division opponent, the Oakland Raiders, and all but ensured a playoff spot for this season. The victory marked their tenth consecutive win of the season.

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix once again got the job done and helped the offense cruise to a 24-point showing, and controlled the game for 39 minutes of time of possession.

Nix moved into a tie for third place on the Denver Broncos' longest winning streak record at ten games with NFL Hall of Famer John Elway. Only Elway and another Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, have longer streaks, which are now in jeopardy as the Broncos continue their trek into elite territory. Both Elway and Manning won Super Bowls with the Broncos. Nix has boosted his NFL stock significantly, surprising many (except Ducks fans) to become one of the best in the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) rolls out against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

What Bo Nix Said After The Win

“Ten wins is a long time,” Nix said. “I don’t think at any stage of football I’ve ever won 10 in a row. I take that back. My junior year I did. But we have come a long way. It’s just a great number. It’s hard to do.”

Nix's poise and control as just a second year player is one of the more underrated facets of his game. Nix is a fiery competitor, but he also has displayed the understanding of when to stay within himself an do the right things for his team. As of now, Nix has the least amount of interceptions of the starters in the AFC West, including Patrick Mahomes and fellow former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert.

Nix's ability to take care of the ball is one of the major reasons his future in the league looks bright.

MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) on the field prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nix finished the game 31/38 for 212 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown against the Raiders' defensive unit that played inspired football despite their clear deficiencies. The 81.5 percent completion percentage is the single-game completion percentage high mark for Nix this season. While the yards aren’t gaudy, it’s impossible to deny Nix has been extremely efficient.

Bo Nix Isn't Satisfied

Another unique detail of the contest was the fact that Nix completed passes to 11 different receivers, with eight of those pass catchers having multiple receptions. The unpredictability that it provides when every eligible pass catcher is actually a threat to touch the ball can’t be measured. Not only does it keep defenses on their heels, but it also opens the playbook offensively as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws downfield against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"We’ve won 11 games. That’s really tough to do. 11-2, there aren't many things you want to be negative about because you want to be appreciative of each opportunity and be appreciative of the wins, no matter how they come. But at the same time, we’re always looking to get better,” Nix continued.

Nix has led the Broncos to five fourth-quarter comebacks, four of which were leading into position game-winning field goals, and has totaled eight one-score wins. Neither the Broncos nor Nix has been dominant, but they are currently the best team in the NFL at finding a way to win football games. Much like he did in an Oregon Ducks uniform, Nix just gets it done.

A former Oregon Ducks quarterback has never started for a Super Bowl-winning team. Nix has a chance to make Oregon history and be the first one if Denver wins Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Articles: