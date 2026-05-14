SEC Coach Explains Why Dan Lanning's Oregon Rise Was No Accident

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning spent years doing the unglamorous work before becoming one of college football’s most talked-about coaches.

The success speaks for itself: Since 2023 under Lanning, Oregon leads the nation with a 38-5 overall record and an 88.4 winning percentage.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, most people know Lanning as the high-energy Oregon head coach with fiery pre-game speeches, an elite recruiter and national contender. However Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield knew him when he was still building his name, working at Memphis as the young assistant trying to become too valuable to leave behind.

That mindset did not just help the 39-year-old climb the coaching ladder. It now helps explain the culture he is building with the Ducks.

Ryan Silverfield On Dan Lanning's Rise

Dan Lanning’s rise with the Ducks may look fast from the outside.

Ryan Silverfield sees it differently.

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks over his players during warmups before the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Silverfield, now the head coach at Arkansas, has known Lanning since the two worked together on Mike Norvell’s Memphis Tigers staff. Lanning coached linebackers and Silverfield coached the offensive line from 2016 to 2017. The two remain close friends and trusted coaching connections, often exchanging ideas as they continue to build their respective programs.

Silverfield gave an inside look into Lanning’s work ethic.

"How did Dan rise so quickly? He gutted it out for 10 years and took those jobs that paid nothing,” Silverfield said, via the College Sports Company. “His first full-time coaching job was with us as a linebacker coach at Memphis, I think at like the age of 30. And Dan just worked tirelessly and he had a family and sacrificed so much.”

Silverfield highlights the importance of Lanning’s decade of relentless work, for a chance to get a full-time role. Lanning’s rise is earned, not lucky as Silverfield is saying Lanning paid the price before anyone was really watching.

In a previous interview, Silverfield highlighted how battle tested Lanning and his family became at Memphis while Lanning’s wife, Sauphia, fought and beat cancer. Silverfield said there were times the Lanning family slept at his house during Sauphia’s cancer fight, a detail that speaks to how close the two families became during a challenging chapter of Lanning’s life.

Oregon Ducks College Football Dan Lanning Peach Bowl Indiana Hoosiers Semifinal Dante Moore Fernando Mendoza national championship odd | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Sauphia is now nine years cancer free, but that part of Lanning’s story remains important context when Silverfield talks about sacrifice.

“Dan Lanning said something great when I talked to him a couple of years ago about if you're a young coach - you almost need to make yourself impossible to not bring with to the next stop. Like, ‘He does so much that I can't imagine being at this new school without him.’ And yeah, Dan is exactly right,” Silverfield said.

To become one of the best head coaches in the nation, you have to stand out and work relentlessly‼️@RazorbackFB HC @RSilverfield gave major props to Dan Lanning for his work ethic as a young coach 🤝



Powered by @usat pic.twitter.com/j0gjfHm4lw — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) May 13, 2026

That quote is notable because it isn’t generic coaching advice, in a way it explains Lanning’s career arc. He became valuable at every stop that other coaches wanted him around.

In fact, legendary coach Nick Saban has said that he laments not adding Lanning to his staff. Saban hired Lanning as an Alabama Crimson Tide graduate assistant in 2015 and they went on to win theNational Championship with the Crimson Tide.

After Lanning made the jump to coach linebackers at Memphis with Norvell in 2016 and 2017, Saban tried to hire him back at Alabama but ultimately Georgia coach Kirby Smart beat him to it, hiring Lanning in 2018.

Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Nick Saban and family are honored a half time with the renaming of the playing surface as Nick Saban Filed at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban expresses his feelings about the honor during remarks made at halftime of the game with South Florida. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Then Arizona State coach Todd Graham echoed the same sentiment about Lanning.

"Dumbest thing I ever did was let him do that (leave)," Graham told ESPN. "I should have fired someone and hired him.”

... Talk about being the one that got away.

Dan Lanning's Mindset Carries Over To Oregon Culture

In Eugene, Lanning has ascended to an elite tier of college football coaches that are leading the charge in the transfer portal and NIL era. Lanning's ability to quickly adapt has ultimately proven to be a massive benefit for the Ducks. Oregon is the only FBS team to reach 13 wins in each of the last two years.

In his fifth season at Oregon, Lanning’s personal climb is embedded all over the culture he is now building with the Ducks. Lanning knows firsthand knows what it looks like when someone becomes indispensable inside a program... and he knows the sacrifices it takes to get there.

Dan Lanning: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era | oregon ducks on si

The DNA traits for Oregon football are: connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. The team belts them out in unison when they huddle at practice, but they also live them day in and day out.

Silverfield's insight shows that those DNA traits are not random. Oregon has become a program defined by urgency, staff continuity, recruiting relentlessness and a demand that everyone inside the building create value... much like Lanning's rise on the Ducks.

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