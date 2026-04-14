Dan Lanning Reveals What He Learned From Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Mike Norvell

The Oregon Ducks offense has been notorious for extreme tempo and consistent explosive playmaking. Since coach Dan Lanning took over in 2022, Oregon leads the nation in points per game (39), total points (2,143) and total touchdowns (280).

The blur is certainly an advantage but Oregon’s real edge is its ability to maintain high-level efficiency despite player and coaching turnover.

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart greets Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning midfield before the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Lanning is building the Ducks’ offense with a blueprint shaped by some of the best minds in college football. After working under Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Mike Norvell, Lanning has pulled from each to create his own Oregon system designed not just to win, but to sustain success through inevitable coaching turnover.

Lanning discussed how he took pieces from each stop and built an Oregon offensive DNA rooted in versatility, physicality and quarterback play.

What Dan Lanning Said About Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Mike Norvell

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning Reveals Best Nick Saban Advice | Photo credit: Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Lanning’s relationship with Saban goes began more than a decade ago and the two regularly keep in contact. Saban hired Lanning as an Alabama Crimson Tide graduate assistant in 2015 and they went on to win the National Championship with the Crimson Tide.

After Lanning made the jump to coach linebackers at Memphis with Norvell in 2016 and 2017, Saban tried to hire him back at Alabama but ultimately Georgia coach Kirby Smart beat him to it, hiring Lanning in 2018.

“Yeah, I think ultimately, getting to watch Nick and Kirby both, Mike, there were things that you walked away with. And as a head coach, you're like, OK, I want this to be a part of what we do,” Lanning said.

“We knew we wanted to be a team that could operate with multiple personnel groups,” Lanning said. “I knew that we had to start with our our ability to run the ball, what runs are the most challenging. We got to make sure that we have those involved in our system. We knew that we wanted to be quarterback centered.”

Oregon s Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

That approach took another step forward during former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s time in Eugene, when the Ducks could expand the offense around a quarterback capable of handling more responsibility. Lanning often referred to Nix as a coach on the field and he was unique as he broke the NCAA record for most starts with 61 games. But even as the system evolved, Lanning emphasized that certain foundational elements remained non-negotiable.

“And I think a lot of that grew when we had Bo here and we had a guy that could operate and handle a lot more,” Lanning said. “And we were able to build tools, make sure that we were teaching it the right way. So again, it's evolved over time. It started with all of us on offense and Kenny (Farr) bringing some pieces that we wanted to have. But there were some non-negotiables that we knew we wanted in there.”

Dan Lanning: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era | oregon ducks on si

The influence of those elite coaches shows up how Lanning plans for the future, as his assistants get head coaching opportunities. There have been three Oregon coordinators (Kenny Dillingham, Will Stein, Tosh Lupoi) that have taken head coaching jobs in four years.

At programs like Alabama and Georgia, sustained success often means losing assistants to head coaching jobs. For example, Lanning was defensive coordinator at Georgia before getting his first head coaching opportunity at Oregon. Lanning said Oregon is now built with that same expectation in mind.

“And then always, in my mind, when you're and have success like we've had... You want to have a plan for what's it look like when that continues to change and creating continuity. Because if we continue to win games, guess what? We'll have more guys that become head coaches on our staff. And that's a win for us, right? But ultimately, we want to be able to keep and maintain the Oregon offense, the Oregon defense," Lanning said.

The takeaway is clear: Lanning didn’t just learn how to win from Saban, Smart and Norvell. He learned how to build something that lasts.

Dan Lanning's Relationship With Nick Saban

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analyst Nick Saban before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Saban has evolved from the best college football coach of all time to the sports' unofficial leader. When it comes to Lanning, Saban always has something nice thing to say. Lanning spoke with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in 2025 about the advice that Saban has given him as he looks to pave his own path to greatness.

"More than anything, I bounce a lot of thoughts off of him and see if he has any insight because this guy has a ton of experience. He’s the best coach to ever do it. I think he has an unbelievable ability to look at things from a backseat approach, big picture view, see how it affects the program, and then stand his guns on certain things that he thinks are non-negotiable," Lanning told Amaranthus.

Saban won seven national titles as a head coach, the most in college football history. He coached four Heisman Trophy winners at Alabama: Mark Ingram II (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), and Bryce Young (2021). Saban's career record as a college head coach is 292–71–1. In 2025, Saban was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach. Now, he delights viewers on ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst.

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