SI Week 14 Pac-12 Power Rankings

The regular season has officially ended with the exception of Cal vs. USC this Saturday. It's been a crazy season filled with chaos and upsets, but the Sports Illustrated Pac-12 publishers got together to roll out our Pac-12 power rankings as teams eye the postseason.

1. Utah (5) 9-3, 8-1...71 points

2. Oregon (1) 10-2, 7-2...68

3. UCLA 8-4, 6-3...60

4. Washington State 7-5, 6-3...52

5. Arizona State 8-4, 6-3...47

6. Oregon State 7-5,5-4...45

7 tie. Cal 4-7, 3-5...30

7 tie. USC 4-7, 3-5...30

9. Colorado 4-8, 3-6...19

10. Washington 4-8,3-6...19

11. Stanford 3-9, 2-7...12

12. Arizona 1-11, 1-8...8

Donnie Druin, All Sun Devils

1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Oregon State; 6. Arizona State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Cal 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: We'll finally be getting our rematch of Oregon-Utah in the Pac-12 title game, as those are the two best schools in the conference. Can the Ducks fix their errors from round one on a neutral field? We'll find out. The entire conference is now on notice with USC hiring Lincoln Riley, which already has the Trojans buzzing for next season. Time for the remaining schools in the conference to find their guy as well.

Jake Curtis, Cal Sports Report

1. Utah, 2. Oregon, 3. UCLA, 4. Washington State, 5. Arizona State, 6. Arizona State, 7. USC, 8. Cal, 9. Washington, 10. Colorado, 11. Arizona, 12. Stanford

Comment: I'd like to see UCLA play Utah or Oregon right about now to see how that would come out. I really think Arizona would beat Stanford today, so that's why the Cardinal is 12th despite having that win over Oregon, a result that seems completely implausible now.

Max Torres, Ducks Digest

1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Oregon State; 5. Washington State; 6. Arizona State; 7. USC; 8. Colorado; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: Oregon gets back on track by finishing the regular season undefeated at home, but still needs to conquer its demons with a rematch against Utah looming in the Pac-12 championship. Oregon State is positioned to be one of tougher teams in this conference after extending Jonathan Smith. A wild year in the Pac-12 showed glimpses of parity but proved to still be an incredibly weak conference overall.

Sam Connon, All Bruins

1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Arizona State; 5. Washington State; 6. Oregon State; 7. Colorado; 8. Cal; 9. Washington; 10. USC; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: If only UCLA could have been this hot in October – when they lost games to Arizona State, Oregon and Utah – then they could actually be in contention right now. A big part of their season-ending surge has had to do with a light schedule to finish off the year, though, so it’s tough to tell if they’ve really improved or are just taking advantage of lesser competition. I guess the upcoming bowl game will determine if the Bruins really could have competed with the Ducks or Utes at this point in the season.

Claudette Montana-Pattison, All Trojans

1. Oregon; 2. Utah; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. Cal; 8.USC; 9. Colorado; 10. Washington; 11. Stanford; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans get one last chance to try and salvage their 2021 season by ending the year with a win against the Cal Bears. The Men of Troy will not be bowl eligible after losing to the BYU Cougars.

Dan Raley, Husky Maven

1. Utah; 2. Oregon; 3. UCLA; 4. Washington State; 5. Arizona State; 6. Oregon State; 7. Cal; 8. Colorado; 9. USC; 10. Stanford; 11. Arizona; 12. Washington

Comment: By the end of the season, Washington was incapable of beating anyone in the conference. So in my mind the Huskies are last in our power rankings. So much for being the 20th-ranked team in the nation, which seems like a football lifetime ago. This is what happens when your head coach lasts only nine games into the schedule. When your offensive coordinator has an earlier exit. When you can't stop the run and you throw four interceptions in the rivalry game. Oh, what a mess.

