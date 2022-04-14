The Ducks were back in the Moshofsky Center on Thursday.

It felt like a bit of a shorter portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media. Oregon practiced in shorts, pads and helmets.

That was notably because there was no 11-on-11 period today, but here are the notes I was able to glean from what I saw.

Personnel/Injury Notes

The following players were limited during practice as they work on recovering from injury and getting back to 100%.

-LB Justin Flowe (Wearing pads, trainers)

Flowe appears to be moving well as he did some light running today. It could also be a positive sign that he was wearing pads for the first time since I've been at practice.

-CB Dontae Manning (Wearing pads, still sporting heavy brace)

Manning was also moving well, or as well as you probably can when sporting a heavy leg brace. He was also wearing pads and his helmet.

-DL Popo Auamavae (No pads)

-DL Brandon Dorlus (No pads)

-DL Keyon Ware-Hudson (No Pads)

-S Daymon David (No Pads, trainers)

-TE Cam McCormick

-OL Michael Wooten

-OL Bram Walden

Notes and observations

Wide receivers Chase Cota, Seven McGee and Josh Delgado continued to work fielding punts. There weren't very many notable highlights or takeaways, but I'll offer a few.

During a two-on-two drill featuring running backs with a wide receiver or tight end going against a linebacker and defensive back Bryan Addison had a big hit that de-cleated running back Aaron Smith. Addison spent part of last season with the cornerbacks, but has mainly been working with the safeties in spring.

Seven McGee used a nice cut to sliver through an opening and get free and Isaah Crocker maintained a strong block on an imposing Jaden Navarrette that had offensive coaches audible fired up.

Miscellaneous

Defensive lineman Kristian Williams has been absent for a lot of spring practice that media has been allowed to view. It's not known if he's injured or hasn't been present for other reasons. Wide receiver Kris Hutson did not participate in drills during the media portion of practice but was seen watching on the sideline as reporters were leaving practice.

Recruiting

Notable recruits in attendance include 2023 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 4-star LB Leviticus Su'a as well as 2024 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 4-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

