Taking a closer look at some of the best performances we saw in the debut of the Kenny Dillingham offense.

The 2022 Oregon Spring game has come and gone and boy was it a fun one. Oregon’s offense was not afraid to take shots down the field to say the least, and it was quite an entertaining experience to watch.

Coming into the game, Seven McGee compared this offense to the style that Chip Kelly deployed a decade ago in Eugene. That raised some eyebrows, and understandably so. While it’s still tough to tell if this offense will be as effective as the record-setting offenses prior, you could at least see the vision McGee was talking about.

Here are some standout performers from today’s game.

1. WR Seven McGee

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

McGee was the MVP of this spring game from the very first snap, connecting with Bo Nix for a 70-yard gain, taking the ball inside the five-yard line, weaving his way through the secondary like he was De’Anthony Thomas out there. He then made an extremely athletic juggling catch to score the first touchdown of the day just two plays later.

He finished the game with six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. McGee solidified himself as a focal point in the Dillingham offense moving forward, and the type of guy Oregon fans will be excited to root for in the next few years.

2. WR Chase Cota

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

The legacy Oregon talent is finally in Eugene after transferring from UCLA in the winter, and he did not disappoint in his first home game at Autzen. Cota had six catches for 100 yards.

He went up and snagged multiple 50-50 balls from the defensive backs he was up against. Cota ran a variety of routes and was largely getting what he wanted on Saturday. If the spring game is any indication, Cota will definitely have a significant role in Dillingham’s offense as a wide option compared to McGee and Kris Hutson in the slot.

3. RB Noah Whittington

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Western Kentucky transfer proved he belonged at Oregon with his performance on the green team Saturday. Whittington carried the ball 11 times for 84 yards (7.6 YPC) and a touchdown and caught three more passes for 13 yards.

He showed flashes of force and strength, and had a great breakaway run of over 40 yards that went inside the five-yard line. He then proceeded to punch it in on the next play. Dan Lanning said after the game that he could have more patience out there, but the skillset is such that Whittington is someone to continue to look out for come fall in this Oregon backfield.

Honorable mention: WR Dont'e Thornton

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Thornton had a great game of his own on Saturday, collecting 116 yards on just three catches. Two of those three catches resulted in touchdowns.

Oregon’s wide receiving group is extremely talented and if the quarterbacks can consistently get them the football, they will be a force to be reckoned with anywhere in the country.

