Tez Johnson Jokes About Bo Nix Stealing His Position
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson has burst onto the scene in the NFL, catching two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots in week 10. In a video posted by the Buccaneers, Johnson revealed he had a different position in mind in his younger days before his brother, current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, took his spot.
Bo Nix Takes Tez Johnson's Spot
"I was a quarterback, bro. I was a quarterback before my brother came and took my spot. You know what I mean? It's all good, though, we keep it in the family," Johnson joked in pregame warmups.
Nix is currently 8-2 in his second season in the NFL. It's safe to say that Johnson's move to wide receiver worked out well for both parties.
The brothers are former Oregon Ducks, playing together in Eugene for the 2023 season. In that year, Johnson caught 86 passes from Nix for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns, his most productive season in college. It was Nix's final year with the Ducks in 2023, and he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting with 4,508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Nix went on to be drafted in the first round by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2025.
Tez Johnson Shares Heartwarming Moment with Parents
Johnson's adopted parents are as busy as ever with two sons in the NFL. They caught a break with Johnson and Nix playing together at Oregon in 2023, but the brothers are back on separate teams as they pursue their NFL dreams. Most recently, Johnson's parents were at the Buccaneers game against the Patriots.
Johnson was wearing a microphone before the game, and the Buccaneers captured a moment between his parents and Tampa Bay rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"My parents over there, I want you to meet them. My adopted parents. They're big fans of you, they love you," Johnson said to Egbuka.
"It's an honor to meet you. I've so enjoyed watching you play," Johnson's mother said when meeting Egbuka.
As a former Ohio State Buckeye, Egbuka has some experience playing against Oregon, including a regular season loss in Autzen Stadium as well as a dominant win over the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Consequently, Johnson's mother had multiple opportunities to watch Egbuka play Oregon in college before teaming up with Johnson in Tampa Bay.
The two pass catchers have become one of the top young duos in the NFL with Egbuka emerging as a top receiver in the league, regardless of age. His 677 receiving yards are good for ninth-most in the NFL.
Egbuka was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is living up to his billing. As for Johnson, the seventh-round pick is proving to be a steal for Tampa Bay, giving the Buccaneers a dynamic pass-catching duo to compliment wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr.