Tez Johnson Jokes About Bo Nix Stealing His Position

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson revealed his dreams of playing quarterback before his brother, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, 'took' his position. Despite Johnson's jokes, the former Oregon Ducks are excelling at their respective positions.

Charlie Viehl

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (83) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson has burst onto the scene in the NFL, catching two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 28-23 loss to the New England Patriots in week 10. In a video posted by the Buccaneers, Johnson revealed he had a different position in mind in his younger days before his brother, current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, took his spot.

Bo Nix Takes Tez Johnson's Spot

"I was a quarterback, bro. I was a quarterback before my brother came and took my spot. You know what I mean? It's all good, though, we keep it in the family," Johnson joked in pregame warmups.

Nix is currently 8-2 in his second season in the NFL. It's safe to say that Johnson's move to wide receiver worked out well for both parties.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson Denver Broncos Bo Nix quarterback Oregon Ducks NFL rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) prepares to make a catch from quarterback Bo Nix (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The brothers are former Oregon Ducks, playing together in Eugene for the 2023 season. In that year, Johnson caught 86 passes from Nix for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns, his most productive season in college. It was Nix's final year with the Ducks in 2023, and he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting with 4,508 passing yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Nix went on to be drafted in the first round by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Johnson was a seventh-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2025.

Tez Johnson Shares Heartwarming Moment with Parents

Johnson's adopted parents are as busy as ever with two sons in the NFL. They caught a break with Johnson and Nix playing together at Oregon in 2023, but the brothers are back on separate teams as they pursue their NFL dreams. Most recently, Johnson's parents were at the Buccaneers game against the Patriots.

Johnson was wearing a microphone before the game, and the Buccaneers captured a moment between his parents and Tampa Bay rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson Denver Broncos Bo Nix quarterback Oregon Ducks NFL rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) flips while celebrating a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"My parents over there, I want you to meet them. My adopted parents. They're big fans of you, they love you," Johnson said to Egbuka.

"It's an honor to meet you. I've so enjoyed watching you play," Johnson's mother said when meeting Egbuka.

As a former Ohio State Buckeye, Egbuka has some experience playing against Oregon, including a regular season loss in Autzen Stadium as well as a dominant win over the Ducks in the Rose Bowl. Consequently, Johnson's mother had multiple opportunities to watch Egbuka play Oregon in college before teaming up with Johnson in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson Denver Broncos Bo Nix quarterback Oregon Ducks NFL rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The two pass catchers have become one of the top young duos in the NFL with Egbuka emerging as a top receiver in the league, regardless of age. His 677 receiving yards are good for ninth-most in the NFL.

Egbuka was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is living up to his billing. As for Johnson, the seventh-round pick is proving to be a steal for Tampa Bay, giving the Buccaneers a dynamic pass-catching duo to compliment wide receivers like Mike Evans and Chris Godwin Jr.

Charlie Viehl
