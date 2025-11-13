What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity

Game 10 uniform for @oregonfootball: THE BIG GREEN🧤



- 1st ⚪️🟢⚪️ combo since ‘22, 7th ever



- 1st time this combo has a wingless lid since ‘16



- 1st white lid w/ a green O on the side & green mask since ‘11



- 1st white lid in the modern era to include stripes!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/0UjYAPCWoK