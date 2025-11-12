Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
It is no secret that the No. 8 Oregon Ducks have been hit with the injury bug, specifically on offense. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was without his top playmakers in the Ducks' 18-16 comeback win over the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes.
Moore opened up about how the Ducks adapted to adversity in the rainy Big Ten matchup and the crucial role injured players played from the sidelines.
His perspective is especially relevant as Oregon faces another potential rainy weather and injury challenge on a short week against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Nov. 14.
Dante Moore On Injuries Affecting Game Plan And Prep
Moore has continued to lead the Ducks despite a barrage of injuries at key skill positions. The team entered their matchup against Iowa without star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and offensive tackle Alex Harkey. To make matters even tougher, starting veteran receiver Gary Bryant Jr. left the game in the first quarter with an injury.
Despite the depleted lineup, Moore led the Ducks to victory by adjusting the game plan on the fly and leaning on the team’s depth to weather the storm.
"Of course if you look at the beginning of the year, we're taking shots down the field and a lot of crazy throws, the offense was wide open and all these different concepts and things," Moore said. "The game plan kind of does change, but that's the sport, and you've got to embrace that moment. Like as an example, I have to use my legs at this point, I can't really use my arm is much."
"When players go down, it's a next-man-up mentality, but the run-game is always important, especially in Big Ten football," Moore said.
Against Iowa, the Ducks certainly leaned hard into their rushing attack with 261 rushing yards... the most given up by Iowa since 2022. Moore led the way with a game-high 49-yard run, while also completing 13 of 21 passes for 211 yards.
For Oregon, it was another statement win on the road that extended the nation’s longest active road winning streak to 11 games.
Oregon To Get Creative With Injuries
With the availability of Dakorien Moore, Bryant Jr., Sadiq and Harkey still to be determined for the Ducks' Friday night matchup against Minnesota, Oregon coach Dan Lanning addressed how offensive coordinator Will Stein will adjust.
"Yeah, we'll continue to be creative. I'm sure we'll see some stuff out there that's different," Lanning said.
Ducks players to watch in regards to the "next man up" include receivers Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan, Justius Lowe, and Cooper Perry. Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson can also be used in a variety of ways. Johnson stepped up for Sadiq's absence vs. Iowa and led the Ducks in receiving with four receptions for 36 yards.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits
MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dante Moore On Injured Players Making A Difference
Dante Moore was impressed with the impact that Dakorien Moore, Sadiq and Harkey had on the Iowa game, despite being sidelined with injuries. Lanning had some extra "coaches" on the sideline during the game.
"A lot of players did go down. That's the game of football, that's sports and life. It's always a next-up mentality. We're very talented here. We have a lot of depth and a lot of players. Just in general, I feel like the players who are out right now they helped me on the sideline in that position," Dante Moore said.
"Dakorien [Moore] for example, he's a ball player and a playmaker for us, but he made sure he communicated to Cooper [Perry], he made sure he communicated to Justius [Lowe] about making plays. Kenyon [Sadiq] was communicating to JJ [Jamari Johnson] and Roger [Saleapaga], and [Alex] Harkey talking to Gernoriss [Wilson], and everything," Dante Moore continued.
Next up, Oregon hosts the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is at 6p.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 14 and the TV broadcast is Fox.