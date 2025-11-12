How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks, now 8-1 after a hard-fought win, face a short turnaround before their next test. Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night.
How to Watch
When: 6 p.m. PT on Friday, November 14
Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
TV Broadcast: FOX
Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 25.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -4500, and the point total is set at 44.5.
Weather Update
The Oregon Ducks could be playing in tough weather conditions for the third straight game. There is "rain likely" with a 60 percent chance on Friday night per the National Weather Service. Though the good news for both teams is that the weather for the matchup is continuing to shift.
Oregon’s Offense To Overcome Injuries
The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster, but late in the season, a couple of players are dealing with injuries. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed the Ducks’ matchup against Iowa, and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. left the game in the first half.
With the shorter week, it could be hard for both players to return against Minnesota. While speaking to the media, Lanning said he would not update on the injured players, and their status is unknown. The Ducks will have to find a way to win, whether some of their stars are on the field or not. Other player that were out for injury vs. Iowa were tight end Kenyon Sadiq and offensive guard Alex Harkey.
The Oregon Ducks have a talented offense and have depth to help lead the team to a win against Minnesota.
Oregon’s offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who ranks No. 9 in the nation with a 70.5 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 164.72 passer rating. Moore has passed for 1,884 yards, 19 touchdowns, and thrown just five interceptions. Between a talented offensive line and Moore utilizing his legs, the Oregon quarterback has been sacked just nine times.
Despite missing the matchup against Iowa, Dakorien Moore leads the team with 443 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions.
Oregon is No. 2 in the nation for yards per rush (6.36) and leads all FBS teams in rushes of over 20 yards (66). The team has rushed for at least 200 yards in six of nine games this season.
Running back Noah Whittington leads the team with 551 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Both running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. have rushed for over 400 yards, and Davison leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns.
Ducks Defense To Make Big Stand
The Oregon Ducks’ defense has the chance to make another big stand on Friday night. The Ducks have one of the most dominant defensive units in college football. They lead the nation in passing defense, allowing just 126.1 yards per game, and opponent completion percentage, 49.5 percent.
One of the biggest factors leading to Oregon’s success this season is that the Ducks have allowed their opponents into the red zone just 16 times this season. Oregon is allowing just 13.8 points per game.
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher leads the team with 71 tackles and has recorded one sack. Defensive back Dillon Thieneman is No. 2 in tackles with 45 total.
Oregon’s defense has a combined 15 sacks, nine interceptions, and eight sacks this season, and the Ducks will look to make a big stand against Minnesota.
Minnesota To Put Up A Fight
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are unranked, but they should not be counted out. The Gophers are coming off a bye week and hold a 6-3 record. With Minnesota coming off a bye, while Oregon had a short week and had to travel home from Iowa City, the Golden Gophers could put up a fight.
Minnesota’s offense is led by quarterback Drake Lindsey, who totals 1,743 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington, with 37 receptions for 385 yards and three touchdowns.
The team has two running for Oregon’s defense to prepare for: Fame Ijeboi and Darius Taylor. Ijeboi leads the team with 82 carries for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor is right behind with 80 carries for 354 yards and one touchdown. If Oregon can shut down the run quickly, the Ducks should be able to control the game.
The top defensive player for Oregon to watch for is defensive lineman Anthony Smith, who leads the team with 8.5 sacks. He and linebacker Devon Williams are big-time playmakers, and the Ducks’ offense must be prepared for them. Williams leads the Gophers with 70 total tackles.
Oregon vs. Minnesota Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will defeat the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 34-12.
After Oregon faces Minnesota, the Ducks will host the No. 17 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 22.
