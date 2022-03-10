Skip to main content

The Latest on Oregon Linebacker Justin Flowe as Spring Practice Gets Underway

Flowe looked like a star in the making last season, even though he only played one game against Fresno State.

The Ducks returned to the practice field on Thursday, marking the beginning of the Dan Lanning era. However, not every player was 100% as many are still recovering from injuries sustained a season ago.

One of those players was Justin Flowe, a sophomore linebacker that missed almost the entire season after suffering a season-ending injury against Fresno State in the first game of 2021. The linebacker was on the field Thursday and went through drills with the team, albeit in a limited capacity.

Justin Flowe vs. Fresno State

Justin Flowe Fresno State 2

Head Coach Dan Lanning was non-committal when asked if there was a timetable on when the backer would be able to return to full go.

"Continue to assess it. I hate to put a timeline on anything just because if it's up to me, we'd have him out there yesterday, but we've got to do it the right mode and temperament." 

As one would expect, Flowe is fired up to be back out there with his teammates, but given his run of injuries since arriving in Eugene it makes sense to proceed with caution.

"Justin's ready to be out there, ready to roll, and we're going to continue to progress him and work him in as he can. As he continues to take steps forward, we'll keeping pushing the envelope there but obviously keeping his health and safety at the front of our approach."

Flowe had an insane 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and forced a fumble in his one game last season, and the interior of the linebacker corps will be bolstered by Adrian Jackson, who spent all of his Oregon career on the outside before moving inside for spring, as well as Jackson LaDuke and Keith Brown, who battled injury in some capacity last season.

