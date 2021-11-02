Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

Thibodeaux is just the second Duck to ever be named a semifinalist for the award honoring the top defensive player in college football.

Oregon sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. This award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been awarded to the best college defensive player since 1995. Previous winners include Chase Young (Ohio State) and Aaron Donald (Pittsburg), with the most recent recipient being Zaven Collins (Tulsa).

Thibodeaux is one of 18 semifinalists for the award and one of two Pac-12 players to be named a semifinalist, along with Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, Oregon

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama

Thibodeaux is in his third season with the Ducks after coming to Eugene as a 5-star prospect from Oaks Christian High School. He's Oregon’s highest-rated commit in program history.

Thibodeaux is the second Oregon player ever to be named a semifinalist with cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (2011-2014) being the first. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 23, before the winner is announced on Dec. 9 on the Home Depot College Football Award Show.

Thibodeaux took to Twitter to react to the news, writing "My mom always told me nothing is out of reach if you put yo mind to it and stay dedicated.”

Thibodeaux has recorded 25 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles this season. He's only played two complete games (UCLA and Colorado) and has appeared in six games due to an ankle injury he suffered the first game of the season. He was also held out of action due to a second-half targeting call against Stanford that forced him to miss the first half against California.

With a stat line of nine tackles, two sacks, and 4.5 tackles for loss in the win over UCLA, Thibodeaux was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week as well as the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

Thibodeaux is no stranger to awards and trophies at the collegiate level. In his freshman season, he was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. In his sophomore year, he won the Morris Trophy — given to the top offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12 — and he was named first-team All-Pac-12 and the MVP for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship.

With eyes on the NFL, Thibodeaux is projected as a potential top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With an already high draft stock, this award could set Thibodeaux over the edge as he could potentially be Oregon’s first No. 1 overall pick since George Shaw was selected by the Baltimore Colts in 1955.

If he keeps playing as well as he is and stays healthy, Thibodeaux will have an amazing draft stock and will be set up for an amazing rookie season in the NFL.

More from Ducks Digest

2022 JUCO DB Keionte Scott Recaps Official Visit to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Kendyl on Twitter: @KendylBeam

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE