    November 2, 2021
    Kayvon Thibodeaux Named Semifinalist for Chuck Bednarik Award

    Thibodeaux is just the second Duck to ever be named a semifinalist for the award honoring the top defensive player in college football.
    Oregon sophomore defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. This award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football.

    The Chuck Bednarik Award has been awarded to the best college defensive player since 1995. Previous winners include Chase Young (Ohio State) and Aaron Donald (Pittsburg), with the most recent recipient being Zaven Collins (Tulsa).

    Thibodeaux is one of 18 semifinalists for the award and one of two Pac-12 players to be named a semifinalist, along with Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

    Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

    Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, Oregon

    Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

    George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

    Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

    Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

    Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

    Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

    Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

    Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

    DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

    Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

    Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

    Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

    Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

    Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina

    Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

    Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

    Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama

    Thibodeaux is in his third season with the Ducks after coming to Eugene as a 5-star prospect from Oaks Christian High School. He's Oregon’s highest-rated commit in program history.

    Thibodeaux is the second Oregon player ever to be named a semifinalist with cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu (2011-2014) being the first. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 23, before the winner is announced on Dec. 9 on the Home Depot College Football Award Show.

    Thibodeaux took to Twitter to react to the news, writing "My mom always told me nothing is out of reach if you put yo mind to it and stay dedicated.”

    Thibodeaux has recorded 25 total tackles, 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles this season. He's only played two complete games (UCLA and Colorado) and has appeared in six games due to an ankle injury he suffered the first game of the season. He was also held out of action due to a second-half targeting call against Stanford that forced him to miss the first half against California. 

    With a stat line of nine tackles, two sacks, and 4.5 tackles for loss in the win over UCLA, Thibodeaux was named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week as well as the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

    Thibodeaux is no stranger to awards and trophies at the collegiate level. In his freshman season, he was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. In his sophomore year, he won the Morris Trophy — given to the top offensive and defensive linemen in the Pac-12 — and he was named first-team All-Pac-12 and the MVP for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship.

    With eyes on the NFL, Thibodeaux is projected as a potential top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. With an already high draft stock, this award could set Thibodeaux over the edge as he could potentially be Oregon’s first No. 1 overall pick since George Shaw was selected by the Baltimore Colts in 1955. 

    If he keeps playing as well as he is and stays healthy, Thibodeaux will have an amazing draft stock and will be set up for an amazing rookie season in the NFL.

