Keionte Scott Discusses 'Amazing' Oregon Official Visit

The Ducks are still pursuing the talented DB from the JUCO ranks.

Over the weekend Oregon hosted Snow (UT) College defensive back Keionte Scott for an official visit. Ducks Digest spoke with him after he was offered by the Ducks back in August, and he took some time to talk about his official visit for the Colorado game.

"The trip was definitely amazing. With Oregon being one of my dream schools since I started playing football, it was cool to see it from social media for so long and see it in person," Scott said. "Met the coaches and sit down and talk football, see how serious it was. It was definitely a great visit. My family loved it, the atmosphere of the game was crazy. Was able to see some high school football friends that was lit too."

The San Diego native commented on the team's strong presence in his home town after players like Byron Cardwell (Morse High School '21) help lead Oregon to a win.

"They’re building that pipeline," he said. "I just respect it cause San Diego has a lot of talent and sometimes it's slept on. Putting their eyes on San Diego as a city, that’s love."

The Ducks showed him a lot of love on the visit and have maintained strong communication since they extended him an offer.

"Me and Coach (Marcel Yates) are in conversation," he said. "Coach Cristobal, Don (Johnson), JR (Moala), all in conversation as soon as they offered here and there. Me and Coach Cristobal talked almost every other day."

Seeing that the head coach of a program is reaching out to him like that has left a strong impression.

"It just goes to show you how serious the program is about me. Definitely something that’s good."

The 6-foot, 182-pound prospect feels close with numerous members of the coaching staff.

"Coach Don (Johnson), and Coach Cristobal," he said of who he feels closest with on the staff. "After the visit I feel like our connection got closer, us getting to know each other. Coach Yates as well, just everyone I was around during the visit."

The Ducks have a lot of versatility in their secondary this season, and it looks like Scott could fit the mold for a position that does a little bit of everything.

"They have a position called the star, the nickel situation," he said of what position the staff is recruiting him for.

"I always try to consider myself as a defensive back, I never really try to say I play corner or safety or nickel. Especially at the next level I just wanna be able to go to a school and get a chance to get on the field whether that’s at corner, nickel or safety."

What excites him the most about the possibility of going to Oregon is that he's dreamed of it since he was a kid.

"With me as a kid always wanting to be at Oregon and for it to finally come into place, that would be the biggest thing for me," Scott said.

The only other official visit Scott has taken was to Arizona in the summer.

"That trip was earlier on, so getting to see those coaches and knowing the previous problems the program was having and seeing what they’re planning on doing with the program, that was exciting to see," he said of his time in Tucson.

During his time with the Wildcats he spent time with his primary recruiter Coach Beyah Rasool.

"He just came off as wanting to get to know me, got to know each other. When I went up on my official we just clicked like it was nothing, like we already knew each other. Just like mingling."

Moving forward, Scott will now focus on deciding which schools will get his remaining three official visits, and trim his list from there.



"Just trying to sit down with my mom and mentors and see where I seriously want to visit. I don’t want to take a visit if I'm not serious about the program," he said. "Want to see who’s gonna get those last three visits."

"Gonna narrow it down: Oregon, and whoever gets those last three (visits).

Scott told me he doesn't have a decision timeline, but he knows that he won't be enrolling early since he graduates in the spring.

More from Ducks Digest

New Oregon WBB commit Amari Whiting talks decision

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast HERE