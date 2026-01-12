Three Biggest Questions That Will Define Oregon's Offseason

With the No. 5 Oregon Ducks now entering the offseason following their 56-22 loss to the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, there are many questions that fans have after their 2025 season came to a close.

Despite Oregon falling two games short of reaching its goal of capturing its first national championship in school history, the Ducks still had a successful season in the eyes of many in their fourth year under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks finished the season with a 13-2 overall record and went 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Entering an offseason that is set to feature several key player departures and changes on Lanning’s coaching staff, here are the biggest questions for Oregon after the 2025 season.

Who Will Replace Tosh Lupoi and Will Stein?

One of the biggest challenges that Lanning will face this season is replacing his two main coordinators, Tosh Lupoi (defensive) and Will Stein (offensive). Over the last few seasons, Lupoi and Stein have both played a major role in helping the Ducks succeed at the highest level, which has included two consecutive appearances in the CFP and a Big Ten Championship in 2024.

Stein and Lupoi are set to depart and take head coaching positions at new schools for the 2026 season. Stein is off to Kentucky, and Lupoi will be the coach for California next season. While finding new coordinators that can help the Ducks compete next season shouldn’t be extremely difficult, Lupoi and Stein taking several members of Oregon’s coaching staff hurts the team even more.

Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton and co-offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer are reportedly in line to be promoted, but no official announcements have been made.

Will Dylan Raiola Be Oregon's Starting Quarterback?

Ever since Oregon’s Peach Bowl loss, the Ducks faithful have been anxiously awaiting quarterback Dante Moore’s NFL Draft decision. As a projected No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, many fans are expecting Moore to leave. If that becomes the case, Oregon's starting quarterback will be Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola.

After two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola arrives in Eugene with experience as a starting quarterback and looking to help the Ducks remain a contender for a national championship next season. In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Before his season-ending broken fibula injury on Nov. 1 against the No. 16 USC Trojans, Raiola had shown inconsistency with the Cornhuskers against Big Ten opponents. Before his injury, Raiola had thrown for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

A fresh start under Lanning at Oregon, however, with a young and talented Ducks offense, could benefit Raiola's progression as a quarterback and help the former Nebraska star reach his full potential.

How Will Lanning Approach the Transfer Portal This Offseason?

With Oregon expected to lose key pieces on both offense and defense this offseason, Lanning may take another aggressive approach to improve the Ducks' roster in the transfer portal. Last season, the Ducks had the No. 5 best transfer class, per 247Sports. The Ducks had 11 total commits in their 2025 transfer class.

Many of the transfers added last offseason had a major impact on the Ducks' success this season, including wide receiver Malik Benson, cornerback Jadon Canady, safety Dillon Thieneman, offensive tackle Isaiah World, and several others.

Oregon is expected again to be one of the top favorites in the Big Ten next season and remain in the CFP conversation. With that being said, expect Lanning to make impactful moves this offseason in the portal. In addition to the recent commitment from Raiola, the Ducks have also added Penn State transfer tight end Andrew Olesh, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, and UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, to name a few.

