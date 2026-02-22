Drew Mehringer Makes First Offseason Appearance as Oregon's Offensive Coordinator

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks baseball brought football offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer onto the mound on Friday. Mehringer threw the first pitch ahead of Oregon baseball's win over Youngstown State.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning formally named Mehringer as the program’s next offensive coordinator in January. Even though Mehringer’s been in Eugene since 2022 as the tight ends coach, Oregon fans are growing more familiar with him after the promotion.

Ducks Football And Baseball Crossover

Oregon tight ends coach Drew Mehringer works with players during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon baseball is having a strong start to its 2026 season, with an undefeated record. The Ducks hosted Youngstown State for a four-game series during the second weekend of the team’s season.

Mehringer’s first pitch was ahead of the second game between the Ducks and the Penguins. Members of the football team and other notable names across college football expressed their support for Mehringer on social media.

Among the people to comment on Oregon baseball’s Instagram post of Mehringer’s first pitch was USF offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who wondered if Mehringer found the strike zone. Mehringer replied, “Ehhhh. How tall was the batter?”

Having Mehringer on the mound pregame ended up working out for the Ducks. Oregon went on to win the game 3-0. The shutout of Youngstown State also marked coach Mark Wasikowski’s 300th career win.

Other members of the Ducks’ coaching staff have been honored at PK Park in the past. Lanning threw out the first pitch at a Eugene Emeralds game back in 2024 during the minor league team’s “Dan Lanning Bobblehead Night.” Despite this first pitch likely being a fun experience for Mehringer, it was an important opportunity for the offensive coordinator to spend in front of the fanbase ahead of the 2026 football season.

Oregon’s Drew Mehringer Prepares for First Season as Offensive Coordinator

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mehringer’s big throw at PK Park is one of his first appearances in front of Oregon fans since the formal announcement of his elevated role. Rumors swirled in December that he’d be the program’s next offensive coordinator with Will Stein leaving for Kentucky, but the team didn’t make it official until after the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Lanning decided to look in-house for his next offensive coordinator, and Mehringer made sense after serving as the co-offensive coordinator in 2025. Quarterback Dante Moore is set to return in 2026 after forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft. Mehringer in the offensive coordinator role means that Moore will get to work with someone he’s more familiar with and even get to play in a similar system to what it was under Stein.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mehringer has an impressive track record when it comes specifically to tight end development. When he was the team’s tight ends coach, he guided Kenyon Sadiq and Terrance Ferguson to top NFL Draft projections in back-to-back seasons.

The new offensive coordinator is also an experienced recruiter. He’s hauled in top recruits at Oregon, as well as during his time on Big 12 coaching staffs, like the Houston Cougars and Texas Longhorns.

Mehringer’s first season as the program’s offensive coordinator comes with big expectations. Given that Moore and other key members of the offense are back, the program has its sights set on a National Championship.