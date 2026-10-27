Three Biggest Winners From Oregon Ducks in NFL Week 7

Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season featured several exciting moments as two previously unbeaten teams fell for the first time this year. Several former Oregon Ducks stars impressed in Week 7 for their respective NFL teams, but here’s a look at the three former Ducks who put on a show on Sunday.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with running back Bucky Irving (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a slow start, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in a position to reclaim their NFC South crown, and former Ducks running back Bucky Irving has played a key role in the team getting back into the division title race.

Sunday’s 43-13 road win over the Carolina Panthers was Irving’s latest impressive performance for the Buccaneers this season. The former Ducks star recorded 24 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucky Irving rushes into the end zone for a Bucs touchdown!



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It was the second time this year Irving rushed for over 100 yards, as his season high came in the Buccaneers' 24-16 road win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8, when he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

With the win, Irving and the Buccaneers are now 2-5. The Carolina Panthers still lead the NFC South at 3-3, but given how poor the division has been the last two seasons, the Buccaneers could be in a great spot to compete for the title if they can get hot at the right time.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs to score a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oregon Ducks star quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos improved to 5-2 on Sunday with a 30-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. With the win, the Broncos remain firmly within striking distance of first place in the AFC West after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season, losing 20-3 on the road to the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

BO NIX 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN



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Nix led the Broncos, finishing with 222 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 29 passes. Nix also led the Broncos in rushing with seven rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown. His 62-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter was the longest by a quarterback since the 2022 season, and he hit 19.9 MPH on the play, showing off his speed as the Broncos' signal caller.

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions earned a critical 20-17 win at Ford Field on Sunday over their bitter NFC North division rival, the Green Bay Packers. Sewell, who moved to left tackle on the Lions offensive line this season, as he did with the Ducks, played a major role in Detroit’s win over the Packers.

On one play against the Packers, Sewell lines up as an eligible receiver as new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing got creative.

Penei Sewell, route runner



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The Lions' offensive line is much better than last season, and Sewell deserves credit. In the win over the Packers, the Lions' offensive line only allowed one sack and helped running back Jahmyr Gibbs rush for over 116 yards on 29 carries.

The Lions selected Sewell out of Oregon with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, a selection that has helped turn around Detroit’s franchise. Sewell is considered one of the best players under 25, and in the Motor City, he's helped the Lions win two NFC North titles and playoff wins.

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