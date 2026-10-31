Three Bold Predictions Before Oregon Ducks vs. Northwestern Wildcats

The Oregon Ducks (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) will play host to No. 20 Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in dire need of a win to keep their slim conference championship hopes alive.

And do so against a familiar face when former Ducks coach (2009-2012) and current Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly returns to Eugene with a Wildcats team that arrives riding a four-game win streak and averaging 34.7 points per game.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon, conversely, has managed just 42 points (14.0 per game) in its last three contests. The scoring drought prompted coach Dan Lanning to fire offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer with Jay Johnson now calling plays in an effort to breathe life into a stagnant Ducks offense.

In a game featuring one of the Big Ten’s premier rushing quarterbacks versus a backfield looking to finally break out, it could very well be a special teams player that keeps Oregon’s fading hopes on life support.

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr. Becomes First Duck to Top Century Mark

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has not had a 100-yard rusher since running back Noah Whittington gained 104 yards against USC during Week 12 of the 2025 season, a streak of 10 games.

Sophomore running backs Jordon Davison (88 carries, 436 yards, seven touchdowns) and Dierre Hill Jr. (79 carries, 397 yards, three touchdowns) have split carries this season. But neither has topped 100 yards in a game.

Johnson’s new offense, however, arrives with new potential. Both Davison and Hill Jr. set season-bests in last week’s 21-10 loss to Illinois with 96 and 86 yards, respectively.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. reacts after rushing for a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill Jr. presents an interesting option for Johnson out of the backfield, having caught 20 passes for 209 yards at 10.5 yards per catch.

And now he’s knocking on the door to the 100-yard club. The closest he’s come to the century mark was the 94 yards he gained in just his third career game, against Northwestern in Week 3 of the 2025 season.

A consistent run game has been lacking for Lanning’s squad this season, But the Northwestern defense can be vulnerable against the run where the Wildcats allow 152.7 yards on the ground per contest, ranking them No. 88 nationally.

Prediction: Hill Jr.’s first-career 100-yard performance takes pressure off struggling quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles’ Rushing Touchdown Streak Ends

Oct 10, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles looks to pass against the Ball State Cardinals at New Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles has scored a rushing touchdown in all seven games this season for nine total to lead the team. The next closest teammate is running back Caleb Komolafe with five rushing scores.

The streak ties him for the longest by a Wildcat since running back Noah Herron scored a rushing touchdown in seven-consecutive games in 2004.

Oregon’s defense has allowed opponents to score on 19 of their 23 red zone possessions this season, but only four of them have come via rushing touchdowns.

The Ducks are giving up an average of 127.9 rushing yards per game, but surrendered 225 against the Fighting Illini, including a 75-yard touchdown run, the sixth rushing score on the year allowed by Oregon.

Prediction: Three of the four rushing touchdowns allowed in the red zone this year have come from quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea of Nebraska, Jayden Maiava of USC and Drew Mestemaker of Oklahoma State.

That trend comes to a halt on Saturday as Chiles puts up yards, but fails to reach the end zone.

Punter Bailey Ettridge Becomes Difference Maker

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge punts the ball away versus the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the battle on the ground ensues, the deciding factor could come via the air. Specifically, on special teams, where Oregon punter Bailey Ettridge enters Saturday among the nation’s elite.

The sophomore has boomed 29 kicks for 1,353 yards at an average of 46.7 yards per punt, good for No. 8 in the country.

All told, the Ducks rank No. 1 in the FBS in punt return defense, having held opponents to -6 return yards (-1.0 yards per kick) all year.

Northwestern has struggled mightily on punt returns, averaging just 6.5 yards per return, placing them at No. 101 nationally. The Wildcats have a mere 39 punt-return yards all season with 26 of them coming on one return by wide receiver Drew Wagner against Penn State.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Gage Hurych celebrates with punter Bailey Ettridge after kicking a 19-yard field goal against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fun fact: Ettridge himself has 26 career rushing yards on two carries.

Prediction: The Australian native placed three punts inside the Illinois 20-yard line, giving him 11 for the season, along with seven kicks of 50-plus yards and only one touchback.

He adds three more punts within the Northwestern 20 yard line on Saturday in Autzen, flipping the field in favor of Oregon and pinning Chiles and the Wildcats deep.

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