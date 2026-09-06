Eight Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon vs. Boise State

EUGENE — Oregon entered the 2026 season with sky-high expectations and a precedent that the Ducks were among the best teams in college football. However, that highly regarded Oregon team was not the one that showed up early in the Ducks’ season-opening win over Boise State.

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks entered Saturday’s matchup as 24.5-point favorites over the Boise State Broncos, per DraftKings. But Oregon’s season opener turned out to be much more competitive than the initial spread suggested.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning asks for a video review during the second half in a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State came out of the gates with something to prove and an appetite for an upset. The Broncos punched first, scoring on their opening drive, then immediately backed it up on defense.

Boise State limited Oregon’s offense and held the Ducks off the scoreboard until 11:17 remained in the second quarter, which was a surprising development considering the expectations surrounding Oregon’s offense heading into the season.

For a moment, it looked like Boise State could pull off one of the biggest upsets in Autzen Stadium history.

The Ducks eventually made the necessary adjustments to escape with a 34-27 victory. There were plenty of areas that need to be cleaned up, but Oregon also showed several promising signs that could carry over into Big Ten play.

Biggest Losers

Oregon’s First-Half Offense and Slow Start

Ducks coach Dan Lanning has preached the importance of starting fast throughout his tenure at Oregon. The Ducks have built their identity around playing with tempo, dictating the pace and putting pressure on opposing defenses from the opening whistle.

That did not happen Saturday.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) is tackled by Boise State Broncos linebacker Logan Brantley (17) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boise State scored first and held Oregon off the scoreboard until the second quarter, which forced the Ducks to spend most of the first half reacting instead of dictating. Oregon’s offense struggled to find its rhythm and repeatedly found itself in uncomfortable situations.

Special teams mistakes only made the problem worse. An ill-advised fair catch inside the 5-yard line in the first quarter forced Oregon to work the length of the field. Later, a muffed punt gave Boise State great field position, which the Broncos quickly turned into a 38-yard Sire Gaines screen touchdown.

Oregon also failed to capitalize on two fourth-down opportunities. The Ducks went 0-for-2 on fourth down, with Boise State stopping Oregon on fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-2.

Those stops effectively erased potential scoring drives and helped Boise State control the momentum.

Oregon’s Penalties

Oregon has one of the more experienced teams in the country, and that experience is a major reason why the Ducks entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and among the favorites to make a run at the College Football Playoff and national championship.

With that kind of experience, cleaner football should be expected. That was not the case Saturday.

Oregon finished with 10 penalties for 90 yards, creating unnecessary setbacks throughout a game where the Ducks could not afford to give Boise State additional opportunities.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those penalties contributed to Oregon’s sluggish start and made it more difficult for the Ducks to establish the offensive rhythm they wanted.

Oregon’s Rushing Defense

It was no secret coming into Saturday that Boise State had one of the more dangerous rushing attacks Oregon would face this season.

The Broncos entered 2026 with a returning backfield that combined for 1,936 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. Dylan Riley rushed for 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, while Sire Gaines added 811 yards and eight touchdowns.

Oregon did not allow a rushing touchdown Saturday, and Boise State did not produce the explosive runs that could have completely changed the game, but the Ducks’ defense didn’t consistently get the stops it needed on the ground.

Winners

Jeremiah McClellan

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan stepping up is nothing new for Oregon.

With wide receivers Iverson Hooks and Jalen Lott unavailable, McClellan was asked to take on an even bigger role in the season opener. He has already shown the ability to step up when Oregon’s receiving room has dealt with injuries or inconsistency, and Saturday was another example.

A pack of UO defenders bring down Boise State running back Dylan Riley as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s offense struggled to get going early, but McClellan provided the Ducks with their first major explosive play of the season. Quarterback Dante Moore found McClellan for a 50-yard completion, which gave Oregon the type of explosive play it had been missing throughout the first half.

McClellan entered halftime with four catches for 91 yards and 27 yards after the catch.

Boise State had an entire halftime to figure out how to eliminate McClellan from the equation, but the Broncos never found an answer.

McClellan continued to make plays throughout the second half and finished with six receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, including 80 yards after the catch.

Boise State’s First-Half Defense

It is one thing to come out of the gates and punch first against the No. 2 team in the country. It’s another thing to back it up on defense. Boise State did exactly that.

The Broncos gave Oregon serious problems throughout the first half, particularly with their pass rush. Boise State didn’t record a sack until late in the game, but that does not tell the story of the pressure the Broncos were able to create.

The pass rush repeatedly collapsed the pocket and put Dante Moore in compromising positions. That pressure became a chain reaction for Oregon’s offense.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the offensive line is struggling to keep a quarterback comfortable, it becomes much more difficult for the quarterback to establish a rhythm, and it becomes harder for the rest of the offense to get going.

For a defense facing an Oregon offense that is expected to fuel a College Football Playoff and national championship run, Boise State’s first-half performance deserves plenty of credit.

Jamari Johnson

Tight end Jamari Johnson’s touchdown was arguably one of, if not the most important plays of Oregon’s season opener, and the timing could not have been better.

After watching Boise State control much of the first half, Oregon finally found its offensive rhythm on the final drive before halftime. Dante Moore connected with Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown with less than a minute remaining, cutting the Broncos’ lead to 17-14.

Instead of entering the locker room down 10 points with Boise State controlling the momentum, Oregon went into halftime down just three.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From there, Oregon came out of the locker room looking like a different offense, tying the game at 17-17 on its opening drive of the second half before eventually taking the lead.

Johnson’s impact also went beyond the touchdown.

He finished his 2026 debut with four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown, giving Moore another reliable option in the passing game. His blocking also provided value that does not show up in the box score and will be an important positive for Oregon to build on as the Ducks head into a grueling Big Ten schedule.

Gage Hurych

Kicker Gage Hurych entered Saturday with just one career field-goal attempt. He left the game having played a major role in keeping Oregon alive during a game where the Ducks desperately needed points.

The junior from West Linn went 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 44-yarder, and made all four of his extra-point attempts.

His first field goal came in the third quarter to tie the game at 17-17. His second put Oregon ahead by three.

Those kicks were especially telling considering the pressure surrounding the game. Boise State was threatening to pull off a major upset, and every possession mattered. Hurych provided Oregon with points when the Ducks needed them.

Oregon’s Fourth Quarter

After being dragged into a dogfight through three quarters, the Ducks took control of the game’s biggest moments in the fourth quarter.

The game entered the fourth quarter tied at 24-24. Hurych drilled a 43-yard field goal early in the quarter to put Oregon ahead 27-24. Boise State answered with kicker Canaan Moore's 35-yard field goal to tie the game again at 27-27.

Then came the play that finally broke the game open.

Moore connected with wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who made two Boise State defenders miss before turning on the speed and taking the ball 62 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s defense closed it out from there. The Ducks’ pass rush created pressure on Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen, including a huge sack from Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei. Oregon eventually forced Boise State to punt and did not allow the Broncos to find the end zone in the fourth quarter.

After three quarters of back-and-forth football, Oregon won the fourth quarter 10-3.

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