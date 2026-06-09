Three Oregon Ducks Coaches Turning Heads in Recruiting Rankings
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The Oregon Ducks continue to recruit the class of 2027, with 10 four-stars and four three-stars currently committed to the Ducks, most on the defensive side of the ball.
Since coach Dan Lanning's arrival to the program in 2022, many members of the Ducks staff received accolades for their success in bringing top talent to Eugene.
Three Ducks Coaches Make Top Recruiter List
On the 247 Sports 2027 Big Ten Football Recruiter Rankings, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton was listed as the No. 6 recruiter, jumping eight spaces with three commits.
Inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski sits at No. 8 with also three commits, and offensive line coach A'lique Terry rounds out the Ducks in the top 25 list with a No. 14 ranking off three commits. Terry jumped the most spots to crack the top 25 lists, going up 54 spots to his current ranking.
Minnesota currently has the most coaches in the top 25 with five ranked staff members, followed by the Ducks and the USC Trojans with three ranked coaches a piece.
Hunting For Future Ducks
Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in the country by 247Sports. ESPN's Craig Haubert pinpointed four-star linebacker Toa Satele (the top-rated player in the state of Hawaii) as the best defensive prospect for the Ducks, an athlete recruited by Michalowski.
Michalowski also locked down four-star linebacker Brandon Lockely Jr., who sits at No. 31 for his position in his class overall and No. 12 in the state of Pennsylvania per 247Sports rankings.
For Hampton, his biggest get so far for the 2027 recruiting cycle is Semaj Stanford, who currently ranks as Oregon's top recruiting get in the class with a No. 3 position ranking and the No. 4 athlete from Oklahoma in the same rankings. As for Terry, four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner leads his recruiting gets as the No. 12 athlete in his home state of Illinois per 247.
Other Big Recruiting Gets
Outside of these three top-ranked coaches, the Ducks have picked up several exciting athletes to cement Oregon's future on the gridiron. Quarterback and four-star Will Mencl is one of the stars of this group of Ducks, with his performance at the Elite 11 camp bringing plenty of hype to the Chandler, Arizona recruit.
The Road Ahead
Oregon has picked up three five-star recruits and 13 four-star recruits in 2026 landing the No. 7 overall class for 247 Sports, but the Ducks have yet to land a five-star prospect in the class of 2027.
Granted, most highly touted recruits are cycling through official visits, with the Ducks hosting two major visit weekends during the first and second weekend of June. For a five-star recruiting commitment, that news will likely happen either right before the 2026 season kicks off, or as the season is going.
There's more work to be done, but these recent accolades show that the future of the Ducks is in good hands.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.