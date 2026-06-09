Three Oregon Ducks Coaches Turning Heads in Recruiting Rankings

The Oregon Ducks continue to recruit the class of 2027, with 10 four-stars and four three-stars currently committed to the Ducks, most on the defensive side of the ball.

Since coach Dan Lanning's arrival to the program in 2022, many members of the Ducks staff received accolades for their success in bringing top talent to Eugene.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry works with players during the Ducks’ fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Three Ducks Coaches Make Top Recruiter List

On the 247 Sports 2027 Big Ten Football Recruiter Rankings, defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton was listed as the No. 6 recruiter, jumping eight spaces with three commits.

Inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski sits at No. 8 with also three commits, and offensive line coach A'lique Terry rounds out the Ducks in the top 25 list with a No. 14 ranking off three commits. Terry jumped the most spots to crack the top 25 lists, going up 54 spots to his current ranking.

Minnesota currently has the most coaches in the top 25 with five ranked staff members, followed by the Ducks and the USC Trojans with three ranked coaches a piece.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hunting For Future Ducks

Oregon's 2027 recruiting class is ranked No. 7 in the country by 247Sports. ESPN's Craig Haubert pinpointed four-star linebacker Toa Satele (the top-rated player in the state of Hawaii) as the best defensive prospect for the Ducks, an athlete recruited by Michalowski.

Michalowski also locked down four-star linebacker Brandon Lockely Jr., who sits at No. 31 for his position in his class overall and No. 12 in the state of Pennsylvania per 247Sports rankings.

For Hampton, his biggest get so far for the 2027 recruiting cycle is Semaj Stanford, who currently ranks as Oregon's top recruiting get in the class with a No. 3 position ranking and the No. 4 athlete from Oklahoma in the same rankings. As for Terry, four-star offensive tackle Cameron Wagner leads his recruiting gets as the No. 12 athlete in his home state of Illinois per 247.

Other Big Recruiting Gets

Outside of these three top-ranked coaches, the Ducks have picked up several exciting athletes to cement Oregon's future on the gridiron. Quarterback and four-star Will Mencl is one of the stars of this group of Ducks, with his performance at the Elite 11 camp bringing plenty of hype to the Chandler, Arizona recruit.

Oregon indside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks practice ahead of the Rose Bowl Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Road Ahead

Oregon has picked up three five-star recruits and 13 four-star recruits in 2026 landing the No. 7 overall class for 247 Sports, but the Ducks have yet to land a five-star prospect in the class of 2027.

Granted, most highly touted recruits are cycling through official visits, with the Ducks hosting two major visit weekends during the first and second weekend of June. For a five-star recruiting commitment, that news will likely happen either right before the 2026 season kicks off, or as the season is going.

There's more work to be done, but these recent accolades show that the future of the Ducks is in good hands.

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