Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks the Nation's Newest Recruiting Powerhouse?

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Dakorien Moore has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits



The No. 1 WR in ‘25 chose the Ducks over Texas, LSU, & Ohio State



“I choose the path to be different and build a legacy, let’s sco🦆”https://t.co/N7cnoc8et2 pic.twitter.com/WsveByBIyM