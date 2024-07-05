Ducks Digest

Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks the Nation's Newest Recruiting Powerhouse?

Ever since Dan Lanning took over, the Oregon football program has been thriving with top recruiting classes in 2024 and 2025. The recent commitment of five-star Dakorien Moore further boosts their potential, solidifying the Ducks as a dominant force in college football.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to his defense during the first half against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- Since arriving at Oregon, Dan Lanning has put his foot on the gas and appears not to be taking it off anytime soon.

During the off-season, Lanning and his staff compiled some of the nation's top recruiting classes. The University of Oregon's football program ranks third overall in class of 2024 commits (No. 1 in Big Ten) and fifth overall in 2025 recruits (No. 2 in Big Ten).

Most of Oregon's 2024 class are already in Eugene, preparing for their first collegiate football season in arguably the nation's most competitive conference: The Big Ten. Out of Oregon's 27 incoming freshmen, 22 are four-stars. Many of these highly touted commits arrived in the spring and competed in Oregon's Spring Game, where they got the opportunity to showcase their skills.  

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers goes up for a pass during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Freshman Aaron Flowers, a defensive back from Forney, Texas, had four tackles during the spring game and a diving interception. Another freshman, Dakoda Fields, returned an interception 54 yards.  

"It's really hard to be able to come in and compete, especially as a freshman in this defense and what we ask these guys to do," Lanning said. "There's a lot they have to absorb, and sometimes days like today are awesome days to see those guys go out there and play fast. Dakoda (Fields) had a big play. Aaron (Flowers) had some big tackles. We've signed good football players and it's our job to continue to develop them; but, excited about their growth."  

Other notable freshmen from the class of 2024 include Elijah Rushing (five-star edge), Aydin Breland (four-star defensive lineman), and Jeremiah McClellan (four-star wide receiver).   

Oregon Green Team defensive back Dakoda Fields intercepts a pass indended for wide receiver Jurrion Dickey during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Oregon's talented future roster continues with the class of 2025, a commitment class that has grown throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, committed to Oregon. Moore is the nation's No. 1 wide receiver.  

"I've always wanted to be different. I've always wanted to take my own path," Moore said following his commitment. "I choose the path to be different and build a legacy."   

Like Moore, Lanning also chose the path to build a legacy, and that is exactly what he is doing at the University of Oregon. Unlike other football powerhouses such as Alabama and Ohio State, Oregon has yet to win a national championship. Lanning is on a mission to change that. The Ducks are a top contender to win the national championship this coming season.  

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning runs during practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

With Moore's recent commitment, Oregon has tied its record for the most five-star recruits in one class: Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson, and Dorien Brew. The Ducks are also a top contender for several other five-star prospects, giving Lanning the opportunity to break the program's record.  

As the off-season continues and recruiting battles between the nation's top football programs continue, one thing is certain: Oregon is a legitimate football recruiting giant.


