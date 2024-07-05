Oregon Football Recruiting: Ducks the Nation's Newest Recruiting Powerhouse?
EUGENE- Since arriving at Oregon, Dan Lanning has put his foot on the gas and appears not to be taking it off anytime soon.
During the off-season, Lanning and his staff compiled some of the nation's top recruiting classes. The University of Oregon's football program ranks third overall in class of 2024 commits (No. 1 in Big Ten) and fifth overall in 2025 recruits (No. 2 in Big Ten).
Most of Oregon's 2024 class are already in Eugene, preparing for their first collegiate football season in arguably the nation's most competitive conference: The Big Ten. Out of Oregon's 27 incoming freshmen, 22 are four-stars. Many of these highly touted commits arrived in the spring and competed in Oregon's Spring Game, where they got the opportunity to showcase their skills.
Freshman Aaron Flowers, a defensive back from Forney, Texas, had four tackles during the spring game and a diving interception. Another freshman, Dakoda Fields, returned an interception 54 yards.
"It's really hard to be able to come in and compete, especially as a freshman in this defense and what we ask these guys to do," Lanning said. "There's a lot they have to absorb, and sometimes days like today are awesome days to see those guys go out there and play fast. Dakoda (Fields) had a big play. Aaron (Flowers) had some big tackles. We've signed good football players and it's our job to continue to develop them; but, excited about their growth."
Other notable freshmen from the class of 2024 include Elijah Rushing (five-star edge), Aydin Breland (four-star defensive lineman), and Jeremiah McClellan (four-star wide receiver).
Oregon's talented future roster continues with the class of 2025, a commitment class that has grown throughout the offseason. On Wednesday, Dakorien Moore, a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, committed to Oregon. Moore is the nation's No. 1 wide receiver.
"I've always wanted to be different. I've always wanted to take my own path," Moore said following his commitment. "I choose the path to be different and build a legacy."
Like Moore, Lanning also chose the path to build a legacy, and that is exactly what he is doing at the University of Oregon. Unlike other football powerhouses such as Alabama and Ohio State, Oregon has yet to win a national championship. Lanning is on a mission to change that. The Ducks are a top contender to win the national championship this coming season.
With Moore's recent commitment, Oregon has tied its record for the most five-star recruits in one class: Dakorien Moore, Dallas Wilson, and Dorien Brew. The Ducks are also a top contender for several other five-star prospects, giving Lanning the opportunity to break the program's record.
As the off-season continues and recruiting battles between the nation's top football programs continue, one thing is certain: Oregon is a legitimate football recruiting giant.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.