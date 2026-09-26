Oregon Ducks Newest Injury Report Highlights One Key Concern Before USC

The latest chapter of the bitter rivalry between the No. 12 USC Trojans and No. 20 Oregon Ducks continues on Saturday as the two squads face off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The matchup between the Trojans and the Ducks highlights a loaded Week 4 college football slate, and the winner of Saturday’s game will see a major boost to its College Football Playoff chances, while the loser’s hopes will begin to decrease.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having already experienced their fair share of adversity this year with a road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Ducks' season, which began with national championship expectations with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and a No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll, could be on the line on Saturday against the Trojans.

Injuries have also become a concern for the Ducks ahead of their conference clash with the Trojans. Here’s a look at Friday’s full injury report ahead of their matchup against the Trojans at the Coliseum, with the biggest change being the removal of defensive back Carl Williams IV, previously listed as "probable."

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. USC Trojans

Out

WR Jeremiah McClellan

RB Simeon Price

LB Brayden Platt

OL Trent Ferguson

Questionable

TE Jamari Johnson

TE Kendre Harrison

Doubtful

WR Jalen Lott

Takeaways From Oregon Ducks Friday Injury Report

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With quarterback play between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava being a deciding factor in this game, missing key offensive weapons could prove costly for the Ducks in Saturday’s clash with the Trojans. The absence of one of their leading wide receivers, Jeremiah McClellan, who is out indefinitely with a broken foot, is among the recent injury blows to the Ducks' offense.

With his absence, the Ducks will be forced to rely on some of their other stars in their loaded wide receiver room, including Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and freshman Messiah Hampton, who stepped up for the Ducks in their 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings in Week 3 at Autzen Stadium.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At tight end, the Ducks hope Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison can play, as they are listed as questionable. If both tight ends can’t play, the spotlight will be on Andrew Olesh, who has already had to step up in his first season with the Ducks. In two games this season against Oklahoma State and Portland State, Olesh recorded three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Harrison is coming off a quality performance against Portland State, in which he recorded four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon Ducks Recent Success vs. USC Trojans

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During his tenure, Oregon coach Dan Lanning is undefeated 2-0 against Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, with both of those wins coming at Autzen Stadium. Lanning will face the Trojans for the first time at the Coliseum on Saturday, where the Ducks look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Trojans. The Ducks have won eight of their last 10 meetings against the Trojans.

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Ducks are a three-point favorite with the over/under set at 61.5. The Ducks and Trojans will kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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