Oregon Ducks Signing Historic Contracts in NFL

New England Patriots cornerback and former Oregon Ducks star Christian Gonzalez is now the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Gonzalez and the Patriots agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

It’s a major deal for the former Ducks cornerback who has recorded 145 total tackles, three interceptions, and one sack in his three seasons with the Patriots. The deal also adds to the list of former Ducks who are among the highest-paid at their position in the NFL. With Gonzalez’s extension complete, here’s a look at those former players.

Former Oregon Ducks Stars Among Highest Paid in NFL

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 6 highest-paid QB (Justin Herbert): five years, $262.5 million

No. 1 highest-paid CB (Christian Gonzalez): four years, $135 million

No. 2 highest-paid OT (Penei Sewell): four years, $112 million

No. 10 highest-paid S (Jevon Holland): three years, $45.3 million

No. 50 highest-paid DE (Kayvon Thibodeaux): four years, $31 million

Similar to Gonzalez, Herbert and Sewell were both first-round selections in the NFL Draft and have had a massive impact on their team’s improvement. Former Ducks safety Jevon Holland was a second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2021 NFL Draft and has now become a crucial piece of the New York Giants’ defense

Christian Gonzalez’s Career With Oregon Ducks

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) celebrates his interception with defensive tackle Keyon Ware-Hudson (95) in the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Before his one season with the Oregon Ducks in Dan Lanning’s first season as coach in 2022, Gonzalez spent two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes (2020-21). In those two seasons in Boulder before transferring to the Ducks, Gonzalez produced 78 total tackles.

His one season in Eugene, however, was the most memorable of his collegiate career, as he was among the Ducks' top defensive leaders and played a major role in setting the tone for Oregon’s future under Lanning.

Gonzalez completed his one season with the Ducks, recording 51 total tackles and four interceptions. His four interceptions with the Ducks were more than he recorded in his two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks finished the 2022 college football season with a 10-3 record, capped off with a 28-27 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl. Since then, Lanning and the Ducks have gone 4-2 in bowl games, with the two losses, of course, coming to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff.

Following his impressive 2022 season with the Ducks, the Patriots selected Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Since the Patriots selected Gonzalez in 2023, multiple former Ducks have been selected in the first round, including Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman.

Oregon fans will see Gonzalez and the Patriots in action on Wednesday as they kick off the 2026 NFL season in a Super Bowl rematch against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

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