Oregon Ducks Commits Make Major Moves In New Recruiting Rankings

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff have compiled an elite recruiting class that ranks in the top five in both Rivals’ and 247Sports’ team rankings.

Rivals recently updated its player rankings, and two Oregon commits achieved five-star status in the newest rankings: quarterback Will Mencl and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant. Mencl is the No. 14 overall recruit and the No. 1 quarterback prospect, and Guerrant is the No. 22 overall recruit and the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mencl is now the highest-rated recruit committed to the Ducks, and Guerrant was one of the biggest movers in the Rivals update, jumping up 24 spots in the ranknigs.

Biggest Movers in Oregon Ducks’ Recruiting Class

In addition to Guerrant, multiple Oregon commits made moves in the newest rankings.

Four-star safety Semaj Stanford jumped up 12 spots from No. 92 to No. 83.

Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp moved up from No. 102 to No. 96.

Moving in the other direction, four-star cornerback Josiah Molden moved down from NO. 158 to No. 184. Meanwhile, four-star cornerback Brandon Lockley fell out of the top 300 after previously being ranked No. 235.

Impact Players in Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Lanning and the Ducks coaches have not only proven himself as some of the best recruiters in the country but also some of the best evaluators. With former blue-chip recruits like wide receiver Dakorien Moore, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., and running back Jordon Davison contributing early and often as true freshmen, Oregon has added difference makers to the roster in multiple recruiting classes.

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Mencl likely won’t see the field as a true freshmen, especially with the Ducks landing former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola out of the transfer portal, Guerrant could give Oregon’s offense one of the top wide receiver corps in the Big Ten when he arrives on campus. Current Oregon receivers like Moore and Jeremiah McClellan have proven themselves as reliable targets for quarterback Dante Moore, and the Ducks added blue-chip receivers like Jalen Lott and Gatlin Bair in the 2026 recruiting class.

Guerrant is one of three wide receivers committed to Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class, joining four-star Xavier Sabb and three-star Malachi Garlington.

While Sabb and Guerrant could have an immediate impact on offense, the Ducks have continued to reload on the defensive side of the ball as well.

Glassboro junior Xavier Sabb was named Most Valuable Player in a 36-20 win over Haddonfield at the Battle at the Beach. August 30, 2025 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (a five-star per 247Sports) and four-star safety Semaj Stanford are the two highest-rated Oregon commits on defense, and other recruits like four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe and four-star

Some of the country’s top recruits remain uncommitted, but the Ducks’ recruiting class of 2027 feels relatively full. Still, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister is one of Oregon’s top targets that has yet to announce his decision.

The class of 2027 can’t sign until the early signing period in December, but the Ducks are expected to finish with one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

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