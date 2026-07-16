Five Intriguing Numbers Behind Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are bringing in another star-studded recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and inside the top five nationally by both On3 and 247Sports. With 24 commitments with only a few remaining targets left on the board, what are some of the most intriguing numbers when breaking down Oregon's recruiting class of 2027?

16 Blue Chip Prospects

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks currently have 16 commitments from four-star or five-star recruits in On3's rankings, meaning two-thirds of Oregon's recruiting class is made up of blue-chip prospects.

With different recruiting ranking services, various Oregon commits can be considered five-stars. Wide receiver Xavier Sabb and defensive back Hayden Stepp are five-stars in ESPN's rankings while EDGE Rashad Streets and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant are five-stars according tro 247Sports. In On3's recent rankings update, quarterback Will Mencl and Guerrant are Oregon's two five-star recruits.

8 Top 100 Recruits

When using the Rivals Industry rankings, Oregon is currently bringing in eight recruits ranked inside the top 100:

- Five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant (No. 22)

- Four-star EDGE Rashad Streets (No. 33)

- Four-star receiver Xavier Sabb (No. 37)

- Four-star cornerback Hayden Stepp (No. 40)

- Four-star quarterback Will Mencl (No. 44)

- Four-star safety Semaj Stanford (No. 68)

- Four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. (No. 73)

- Four-star linebacker Toa Satele (No. 77)

17 States Represented

While Oregon is adding some in-state prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, the Ducks' ability to recruit nationally is also on display with this class. 17 different states are represented with Oregon holding commitments from states like Alabama, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Illinois, Texas, Michigan, California, and more.

4 In-State Prospects

Jan 1, 1996; Dallas, TX, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Tasi Malepeai consoles teammate Alex Molden as the final second tick off the clock in the Cotton Bowl in 1996 as a losing outcome is assured; | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Ducks coaching staff has cast a national net when recruiting high school prospects, but Lanning and company are noticeably bringing in four Oregon recruits. Four-star cornerback Josiah Molden is an Oregon legacy, and he is the highest-ranked prospect from the state.

Additionally, the Ducks are bringing in three-star defensive linemen Josh Christensen and Achilles Reyna as well as three-star receiver Malachi Garlington to give the team four in-state commitments.

5 Defensive Linemen, 5 Defensive Backs

The Ducks have made a habit of bringing in elite groups of high school defensive backs each recruiting class under Lanning, and the 2027 cycle is no different for Oregon. Five young defensive backs will be joining the team:

- Four-star Hayden Stepp

- Four-star Semaj Stanford

- Four-star Tae Walden Jr.

- Four-star Josiah Molden

- Three-star Malakai Taufoou

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Oregon has a deep defensive line recruiting class, and it makes sense when looking at the Ducks' current roster. With the starting defensive line of Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti all forgoing the NFL Draft and returning to Oregon, the Ducks will have a lot of production and experience to replace following the 2026 season.

As a result, Lanning and company have been aggressive in pursuing young defensive linemen to join the program.

- Five-star Rashad Streets

- Four-star Zane Rowe

- Four-star Cam Pritchett

- Three-star Achilles Reyna

- Three-star Josh Christensen

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