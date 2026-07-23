Three Oregon Ducks Recruits Who Could Be Future NFL Draft Picks

With Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning recruiting at an elite level while also producing a record amount of NFL Draft picks coming out of Eugene, which recruits in the class of 2027 are most likely going to be drafted into the NFL?

Rashad Streets, EDGE

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

EDGE recruit Rashad Streets is a five-star prospect according to 247Sports, but he is rated as a four-star by Rivals. He is the No. 29 overall recruit in the country in 247Sports' rankings, and his film shows why.

Streets' quickness and athleticism are on display in highlights from his junior season. He has impressive bend around the edge when rushing the passer, and his instincts combined with speedy decision making only adds to his quickness.

Standing at 6-3. 240, Streets has ideal size for his position off the edge, and he will only benefit from a few years in Oregon's system.

Dakota Guerrant, Wide Receiver

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) runs a route during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the Ducks' newer commits, five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is one of the top recruits in the country. According to On3, Guerrant is the No. 22 overall recruit and the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the class of 2027. He committed to Lanning and Oregon over his hometown school, the Michigan Wolverines, and Guerrant has the potential to become the next NFL receiver produced by Oregon.

As most high-profile recruits are, Guerrant has been dominant at the high school level. In 2025 with Harper Woods, Guerrant caught 55 passes for 1,074 yards and 26 touchdowns while also playing in the secondary on defense, per 247Sports.

On3 lists Guerrant at 6-1.5, 200, and highlights from his junior season reveal elite route running and play making abilities. Whether it be creating separation in the red zone, returning kickoffs, or coming down with 50-50 balls, Guerrant's impact can be easily seen. He has clips of scoring touchdowns on screen passes and returning interceptions for touchdowns.

His overall athleticism combined with his size make Guerrant an ideal candidate for the NFL out of Oregon whenever he becomes eligible.

Semaj Stanford, Safety

Jenks' Semaj Stanford celebrates a touchdown during the high school football game between Norman North and Jenks at Harve Collins Field in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning and company have a relatively crowded depth chart in the secondary, but four-star safety Semaj Stanford is likely to have an early impact at Oregon and eventually play his way into the NFL Draft.

According to 247Sports' rankings, Stanford is the No. 60 overall recruit and the No. 3 safety in the class of 2027. A consensus four-star, Stanford made an impact on both sides of the field for his high school, like Guerrant was able to. According to Stanford's highlight film on Hudl, he recorded 743 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as well as 109 tackles and 5 interceptions, including 2 returned for touchdowns.

Elite speed is a prerequisite for any defensive back, and Stanford brings plenty to the table. His instincts and his ball skills also stand out, and he could certainly develop into an NFL talent as he brings a 5-11, 180-pound frame into Oregon.

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