Three Oregon Ducks Selected Early in Intriguing NFL Draft Projection

The Oregon Ducks are expected to see some of their college departures be selected in the NFL Draft, and a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards features three Ducks, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon being selected in the first two rounds of the draft.

Kenyon Sadiq - Los Angeles Rams (Pick 13)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is one of the better players in the country when it comes to being able to get open at the tight end position. He has a ton of talent and is one of the main names to know when considering drafting a tight end prospect in the upcoming class. He is expected to be the first tight end selected, and will likely be selected within the first round. The question remains which team will select him.

In this mock draft, the talented prospect is expected to join a lengthy list of talented players on the offensive side with the Los Angeles Rams, who have all the talent in the world at the quarterback position with MVP Matthew Stafford, along with some of the best wide receiver talent in the league, led by star wide receiver Puka Nacua.

A guy like Sadiq would fit with the Rams because their biggest need at this moment is a tight end. He would be a starter nearly immediately and would have the chance to become a top player at the position quickly with his speed and vertical ability.

Dillon Thieneman - Minnesota Vikings (Pick 18)

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks safety prospect Dillon Theineman is one of the more coveted players in the draft, as he was one of the top names coming out of the NFL Combine. He was a top performer and caught the attention of many. Thieneman has long arms and is one of the more versatile defenders in the country.

The Vikings are the team that is predicted to take Thieneman in the first round. This would be the best addition they could make with their pick at No. 18, as they have a ton of talent on the roster, but are looking to put things together. They just recently released Harrison Smith, a long-time safety for the program, who is closer to retirement than ever before.

Adding Thieneman could allow the Vikings to essentially replace one solid safety with another one.

Emmanuel Pregnon - Houston Texans via. Washington Commanders (Pick 38)

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is one of the more talented players coming out of Eugene, and he is projected to be picked in the first or second round. The talented prospect played one season with the Ducks after they added him from the USC Trojans.

According to Edwards' mock draft, the Houston Texans will select Pregnon No. 38 overall. The Texans haven't had the greatest offensive line and will need to keep quarterback CJ Stroud's jersey clean. In order to do that, they will need to draft some solid offensive linemen. Starting with Pregnon would be great for building a base for this franchise to be able to make strides forward.

This would be a great fit for both parties involved.